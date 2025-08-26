Nigeria tok say every rule wey US show visa applicants for di kontri, pipo from US wey wan visit di kontri go face am too.



Dis dey come after US Embassy for Nigeria talk again say di safety of Americans na dia main concern for giving visa, na why dem wan make more rules.

Na last week US talk say all Nigerians wey wan apply for visa must tell dem all dia social media name for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and others wey dem don use for di last five years.



Dem talk say if you no write all your social media name for dat DS-160 form wey you dey fill, e fit make dem deny you visa, no give you at all.



Di man wey dey talk for Nigeria Foreign Affairs, ministry Kimiebi Ebienfa, talk say:

“For matter like dis, di better thing wey we fit do na to pay dem back with their own coin. Some people from US sef go wan apply for our visa, and we go use di same method for dem."



For inside matter, one man wey be former NNPC spokesman, Femi Soneye, don write article talk say dis new rule no just bad for person wey dey find visa, e bad for everybody freedom to talk, and e fit even make relationship between US and Nigeria worse, for time wey both countries need to dey work together.



But as dem reply for statement for X (Twitter), di US Mission talk say dem dey check all visa applicants well-well to make America remain safe place. Dem talk say:



"*Di safety for United States na di main thing for every visa application and decision. Na because of dat our security people dey check applicants well to make sure America remain safe and better place for everybody. All dis checking na to protect Americans and dia communities, and to make travel dey safe.”