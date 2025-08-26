POLITICS
2 minit wey yu go read
Nigeria say do-me I do-you after US say dem must check social media for visa applicants
Dis dey come after US Embassy for Nigeria say di safety of Americans na dia main concern for giving visa, na why dem wan make more rules.
Nigeria say do-me I do-you after US say dem must check social media for visa applicants
Pipo say dis development fit affect relation between di two kontris. / Others
26 Ogost 2025

Nigeria tok say every rule wey US show visa applicants for di kontri, pipo from US wey wan visit di kontri go face am too.

Dis dey come after US Embassy for Nigeria talk again say di safety of Americans na dia main concern for giving visa, na why dem wan make more rules.
Na last week US talk say all Nigerians wey wan apply for visa must tell dem all dia social media name for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and others wey dem don use for di last five years.

Dem talk say if you no write all your social media name for dat DS-160 form wey you dey fill, e fit make dem deny you visa, no give you at all.

Di man wey dey talk for Nigeria Foreign Affairs, ministry Kimiebi Ebienfa, talk say:
“For matter like dis, di better thing wey we fit do na to pay dem back with their own coin. Some people from US sef go wan apply for our visa, and we go use di same method for dem."

For inside matter, one man wey be former NNPC spokesman, Femi Soneye, don write article talk say dis new rule no just bad for person wey dey find visa, e bad for everybody freedom to talk, and e fit even make relationship between US and Nigeria worse, for time wey both countries need to dey work together.

But as dem reply for statement for X (Twitter), di US Mission talk say dem dey check all visa applicants well-well to make America remain safe place. Dem talk say:

"*Di safety for United States na di main thing for every visa application and decision. Na because of dat our security people dey check applicants well to make sure America remain safe and better place for everybody. All dis checking na to protect Americans and dia communities, and to make travel dey safe.”

Recommend
Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us