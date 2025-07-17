Di President of United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, go visit Turkey on July 16 afta di invitation wey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan give am. Dis visit dey see as one big step for di region diplomatic matter.

Di visit go happen di same time wit di first session of di High-Level Strategic Council, wey dem create for 2023 to make di partnership between Turkey and UAE strong for areas like defence, trade, technology, and climate resilience.

Di official meeting go dey for di Presidential Complex for Ankara, and di two leaders go plan how dem go expand di strategic partnership between di two countries.

Di Turkish Head of Communications, Burhanettin Duran, talk for social media say di leaders go discuss how dem go deepen di partnership and also talk about di regional and global issues wey dey ground.

Political analysts don call di UAE leader visit one 'historic moment' for di relationship between di two countries.

But dem believe say di meeting no go just stop for di normal talk about bilateral ties. Dem go focus on new areas like artificial intelligence and climate change, wey go be di main topic for di discussion, according to Nilhan Suay Acikalin, wey be associate professor for international relations for Haci Bayram Veli University for Ankara.

For di past few years, di relationship between Turkey and UAE don change well well, and e don turn to better partnership.

Analysts dey talk say di two countries dey work together because dem get di same interest for regional stability and economic development, as both Ankara and Abu Dhabi dey try reposition demself for di way di world dey change.

Acikalin also talk say di leaders go discuss di major issues wey dey affect di region. She mention say, 'No doubt say dem go talk about regional issues like Gaza well well.' She also add say, 'Just last week, di President of Syria, Ahmed al Sharaa, visit UAE, and UAE dey play one kind behind di scene role for di talk wey dey happen between Israel and Syria.'

She believe say Gaza and Syria go be di main topic for di meeting between Erdogan and Al Nahyan.

Even though di full details of di visit never dey public, officials dey hint say di two countries fit announce joint investment plans and agreements for areas like energy, digital infrastructure, and humanitarian assistance.

Di summit fit also confirm di two countries plan to dey act as mediators for di conflicts wey dey di region, and dem fit offer new diplomatic ways outside di normal Western style.

Al Nahyan visit dey follow di important trip wey e do go Turkey for 2022, wey help reset di relationship afta di two countries no dey agree for almost ten years. Since dat time, trade don increase, and di two governments don show commitment to long-term partnership.

Di Ankara summit go end wit joint press statement and di signing of plenty agreements, wey go seal wetin di two countries dey call 'new era' for di relationship between Turkey and UAE.