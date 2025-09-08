NUPENG talk say this plan go make plenty pipo lose dia work and e no allow workers form union.



Di Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, talk say im ministry invite all of dem for meeting for Abuja to settle di matter.



He beg NUPENG to stop di nationwide strike, and e also beg Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to withdraw di "red alert" wey dem give oda unions.



"I beg di unions make dem gree make peace dey. I promise dem say we go settle dis matter well well," Dingyadi talk for statement wey im spokesperson, Patience Onuobia, sign.