Nigeria go likely begin to see fuel scarcity any moment if goment no settle palava wey dey between the Petroleum Tanker Drivers and Dangote Refinery.
Di tanker drivers wey be members of di Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) declare strike because say Dangote Refinery wan use 4,000 new trucks wey dey run with gas (CNG) to carry fuel give pipo directly wey go sideline dem.
NUPENG talk say this plan go make plenty pipo lose dia work and e no allow workers form union.
Di Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, talk say im ministry invite all of dem for meeting for Abuja to settle di matter.
He beg NUPENG to stop di nationwide strike, and e also beg Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to withdraw di "red alert" wey dem give oda unions.
"I beg di unions make dem gree make peace dey. I promise dem say we go settle dis matter well well," Dingyadi talk for statement wey im spokesperson, Patience Onuobia, sign.