Trump dey warn foreign companies afta arrest of South Korean workers
Dem arrest almost 300 pipo wey dem say na illegal workers for raid wey happun for one Hyundai-LG battery plant for America.
Trump promise say e go revive US factory work, but e also yarn say e go send millions of illegals comot for country. / Reuters
8 Septemba 2025

President Donald Trump on Sunday warn foreign companies make dem obey US law afta dem arrest about 300 South Korean workers wey dem say no dey legal for one Hyundai-LG battery factory wey dem dey build for Georgia, southern US state.

Dem arrest di workers on Thursday during one raid wey US authorities carry out. Dis na di biggest operation wey dem don do under Trump anti-migrant policy wey dey nationwide.

Trump post for social media say, "Abeg respect our Nation Immigration Laws. Your investments dey welcome, and we go like make una LEGALLY bring una smart pipo... Wetin we dey ask be say make una employ and train American workers."

Video wey show di raid display workers wey dem detain, handcuff and chain for leg, as dem dey load dem enter bus.

LG Energy Solution talk say 47 of dia workers dey among di pipo wey dem arrest — 46 na South Koreans and one na Indonesian.

Di company still talk say about 250 of di pipo wey dem arrest na workers wey dia contractor employ, and majority of dem na South Koreans.

South Korea, wey be di fourth-biggest economy for Asia, na big automaker and electronics producer wey get plenty factories for US.

Di companies for South Korea don invest billions of dollars to build factories for US so dem fit access di US market and avoid di tariff wey Trump dey threaten.

President Lee Jae-myung meet Trump last month when e visit, and South Korea promise $350 billion investment for US for July.

Trump don promise say e go revive di US manufacturing sector, but e still dey talk say e go deport millions of undocumented migrants.

As e dey warn investors make dem obey di law, Trump still talk say e know say di domestic workforce no too get di skill wey dem need.

E talk say, "ICE do wetin correct because dem dey here illegally. But we gatz find way wey go allow us bring extra pipo so our own pipo fit learn di work and do am by demself."

South Korea talk on Sunday say dem don finish di negotiation to release di workers wey dem detain and dem go soon free dem make dem go back home.

Kim Ki-soo, wey be company executive, tell reporters before e enter plane go Georgia say, "Di main priority now na to release our LG Energy Solution workers and di ones wey dey work for our partner companies quick quick."

Hyundai don talk say none of di pipo wey dem arrest na dia workers.

