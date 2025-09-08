President Donald Trump on Sunday warn foreign companies make dem obey US law afta dem arrest about 300 South Korean workers wey dem say no dey legal for one Hyundai-LG battery factory wey dem dey build for Georgia, southern US state.

Dem arrest di workers on Thursday during one raid wey US authorities carry out. Dis na di biggest operation wey dem don do under Trump anti-migrant policy wey dey nationwide.

Trump post for social media say, "Abeg respect our Nation Immigration Laws. Your investments dey welcome, and we go like make una LEGALLY bring una smart pipo... Wetin we dey ask be say make una employ and train American workers."

Video wey show di raid display workers wey dem detain, handcuff and chain for leg, as dem dey load dem enter bus.

LG Energy Solution talk say 47 of dia workers dey among di pipo wey dem arrest — 46 na South Koreans and one na Indonesian.

Di company still talk say about 250 of di pipo wey dem arrest na workers wey dia contractor employ, and majority of dem na South Koreans.

South Korea, wey be di fourth-biggest economy for Asia, na big automaker and electronics producer wey get plenty factories for US.

Di companies for South Korea don invest billions of dollars to build factories for US so dem fit access di US market and avoid di tariff wey Trump dey threaten.