Union wey dey represent trailer drivers wey dey carry fuel for Nigeria (NUPENG) don talk say dem go suspend dia plan to start strike afta dem don reach agreement wit Dangote Refinery management ontop workers' right to join labour union.

Dis agreement happen for one private meeting wey Nigeria DSS (Department of State Services) organize, wey Minister of Finance and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) representatives follow attend.

Acting Secretary of NLC, Benson Upah, confirm wetin dem discuss for di meeting, and Ministry of Labour talk say dem go soon release official statement ontop di mata.

Di agreement wey dem reach na afta Federal Ministry of Labour lead di discussion on Monday, September 8, afta NUPENG threaten to start strike because Dangote company no wan gree make dia workers join labour union.

Understanding Each Other