Tanker drivers for Nigeria reach agreement wit Dangote, suspend strike
For di agreement wey dem sign, both sides agree say to join labour union na workers right wey dey under labour laws.
Dangote refinery go soon start dey give fuel free to filling stations and big buyers afta di tankers wey go carry am don reach Nigeria. / TRT Afrika English
10 Septemba 2025

Union wey dey represent trailer drivers wey dey carry fuel for Nigeria (NUPENG) don talk say dem go suspend dia plan to start strike afta dem don reach agreement wit Dangote Refinery management ontop workers' right to join labour union.

Dis agreement happen for one private meeting wey Nigeria DSS (Department of State Services) organize, wey Minister of Finance and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) representatives follow attend.

Acting Secretary of NLC, Benson Upah, confirm wetin dem discuss for di meeting, and Ministry of Labour talk say dem go soon release official statement ontop di mata.

Di agreement wey dem reach na afta Federal Ministry of Labour lead di discussion on Monday, September 8, afta NUPENG threaten to start strike because Dangote company no wan gree make dia workers join labour union.

Understanding Each Other

Recommend

For di agreement wey dem sign, both sides agree say to join labour union na workers' right wey dey under labour law, and dem go allow Dangote Refinery workers wey wan join union to do so.

Di agreement also talk say di process to join di union go start immediately and e go finish within two weeks.

E still talk say nobody go face wahala for Dangote Refinery because dem wan join union or because of di strike threat.

Based on di agreement, NUPENG don suspend dia strike plan immediately, and dem expect both sides to update di Minister of Labour ontop di matter one week afta dem don settle everything.

