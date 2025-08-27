Japan deny on Tuesday say dem get plan to give special visa under di Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) "Africa hometown" initiative. Dem ask Nigeria to comot di statement wey tok say di "special visa" decision bin happen for di Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9).

Japan and JICA don tell Nigeria make dem correct di press release and do new one to clear di air about di visa mata, na wetin di Japanese Foreign Ministry tok for dia statement.

Di statement na response to di Office of di President of Nigeria press release wey dem drop for Friday about di JICA initiative. Di Japanese ministry tok say di release get information wey no correct, like di one wey tok say Japan wan issue special visa.

Nigeria bin announce say Japan go "create special visa category for highly skilled, innovative, and talented young Nigerians wey wan relocate go Kisarazu (di city wey dem assign to Nigeria as partner) to live and work," na wetin Kyodo News report.

'No plans to accept immigrants'