Dis railway line from Abuja to Kaduna already get history of wahala.
Panic after train wey carry plenty passengers for Nigeria comot from track
Di train accident cause panic among passengers. / TRT Afrika Hausa
26 Ogost 2025

One train wey dey go from Nigeria capital Abuja to Kaduna wey dey northwest comot from track for Tuesday morning, e lead to panic from di passengers.

E make plenty coaches fall comot for track, and all the travellers just dey fear, dem panic well well.

Dis wahala happen for one place wey dem dey call Asham. E happen just small time after the train leave Abuja for 9:45am.

People wey see am talk say as e happen, confusion just burst. All the passengers wey dey fear just dey run up and down, dem dey find where to hide their head.

Dem still no know wetin cause dis kain thing. But as we dey talk dem don send soldiers go di place to help carry di passengers wey still dey dia.

Pictures wey people post for social media show say at least three coaches fall comot for ground near Jere station. This railway line from Abuja to Kaduna already get history of wahala.

Fortunately dis time confirmation show say nobody die for wetin happun.

