Di Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) confam say investigation don start about di train wey derail on Tuesday for Kaduna, wey dey north-west side of di kontri.



Dem no record any death but six pipo injure. Dem send team of investigators to go di place to gather evidence and begin find wetin cause di accident.



Di NSIB Director-General, Capt Alex Badeh, talk for one statement say: "We dey seriously sorry for all di people wey wound. Our pipo don go di place to make sure dem find di main reason why di train derail. We promise to make sure rail transport dey safe for Nigerians by doing better and honest investigation."



Meanwhile, Nigerian Presido Bola Tinubu also talk say e dey sad about di incident. For statement wey e post for im X account, Tinubu say e dey monitor wetin dey happen even though e dey Brazil. "Dis mata dey make me sad well-well. My heart dey with di wounded people, dia families, and all di passengers wey see dis bad thing," Tinubu talk.



E add say dem dey give am update and e dey wait to hear everything wey happen so dem fit take quick action. "I dey follow di latest news and I dey wait to hear everything so we fit do quick something and help all di affected people. Di NRC don already dey handle di mata, and dem go take all di necessary steps to make sure dis kain thing no happen again," e talk.