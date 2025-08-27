WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Investigations start after train fall for Nigeria, injure pipo
Authorities don send team of investigators to go gather evidence and begin find wetin cause di accident.
Investigations start after train fall for Nigeria, injure pipo
Di train bin dey travel from Nigeria capital Abuja to Kaduna wey dey northwest. / TRT Afrika Hausa
27 Ogost 2025

Di Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) confam say investigation don start about di train wey derail on Tuesday for Kaduna, wey dey north-west side of di kontri.

Dem no record any death but six pipo injure. Dem send team of investigators to go di place to gather evidence and begin find wetin cause di accident.

Di NSIB Director-General, Capt Alex Badeh, talk for one statement say: "We dey seriously sorry for all di people wey wound. Our pipo don go di place to make sure dem find di main reason why di train derail. We promise to make sure rail transport dey safe for Nigerians by doing better and honest investigation."

Meanwhile, Nigerian Presido Bola Tinubu also talk say e dey sad about di incident. For statement wey e post for im X account, Tinubu say e dey monitor wetin dey happen even though e dey Brazil. "Dis mata dey make me sad well-well. My heart dey with di wounded people, dia families, and all di passengers wey see dis bad thing," Tinubu talk.

E add say dem dey give am update and e dey wait to hear everything wey happen so dem fit take quick action. "I dey follow di latest news and I dey wait to hear everything so we fit do quick something and help all di affected people. Di NRC don already dey handle di mata, and dem go take all di necessary steps to make sure dis kain thing no happen again," e talk.

Recommend
Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us