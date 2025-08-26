Senegal health people don talk say dem don see one case of mpox for one foreign man wey enter di West Africa kontri last week.

Di health ministry tok say na di first case wey dem don see dis year. E no clear how many cases, if any, dem don report before January.

“Di patient condition dey stable. E dey isolation now and dem dey give am treatment,” na wetin di ministry tok for one statement wey dem release late for Saturday. Dem no talk wetin type of di infection dem find.