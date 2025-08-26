WORLD
1 minit wey yu go read
Senegal report case of mpox, patient dey isolated
Senegalese authorities detect case of mpox for one foreign man wey arrive for di West African kontri last week.
Senegal tok say dem find new mpox case.. / Foto: Reuters
26 Ogost 2025

Senegal health people don talk say dem don see one case of mpox for one foreign man wey enter di West Africa kontri last week.

Di health ministry tok say na di first case wey dem don see dis year. E no clear how many cases, if any, dem don report before January.

“Di patient condition dey stable. E dey isolation now and dem dey give am treatment,” na wetin di ministry tok for one statement wey dem release late for Saturday. Dem no talk wetin type of di infection dem find.

Recommend

No new case don show since dat time and dem dey monitor 25 people, na wetin di ministry spokesperson tok on Monday.

Mpox fit spread if person get close contact with another person wey get am. Di sickness no too strong for most people, but e fit kill for rare cases. E dey cause symptoms like flu and pus-filled wounds for body.

For August 2024, di World Health Organization (WHO) declare mpox as global public health emergency for di second time inside two years, afta one outbreak for Democratic Republic of Congo wey spread go di kontries wey dey near am.

