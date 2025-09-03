North Korea leader Kim Jong-un and Russia President Vladimir Putin join China President Xi Jinping for big military parade wey happen for Beijing. Dis kain gathering na rare show of unity wey make Washington quick give warning.

Xi shake hand with both leaders and dem waka together for red carpet go Tiananmen Square. For there, thousands of people dey sing patriotic song, soldiers march well-well, and gun salute mark di 80 years wey Japan surrender for World War II.

Xi talk for him speech say, "Di rejuvenation of di Chinese nation no fit stop and humanity go choose peace and development." E still warn say di world dey face choice between peace or war.

Di 70-minute parade na di highlight of di week wey Xi host Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit for Tianjin. For di summit, Xi talk against Western "bullying behaviour." Putin defend Russia war for Ukraine, while Xi try position China as di center for regional alliances wey no dey under Western control.

Kim appearance na di first time wey e dey meet both Xi and Putin for di same event, and na only di second time wey e travel go outside him country for six years. E arrive Beijing with him daughter Kim Ju-ae by train, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi welcome dem.

Military people wey sabi di matter notice say di parade rehearsal show anti-ship missiles, drones, missile defence systems and wetin dem believe say na new laser weapon. Officials talk say all di equipment na China make am and dem dey active service.