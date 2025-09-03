POLITICS
Xi welcome world leaders to Beijing for China biggest military parade
Di leaders of North Korea and Russia bin stand togeda wit president of China for Tiananmen Square for rare show of unity wey Washington see as challenge.
Putin, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong-un reach military parade for World War II 80th anniversary for Beijing. / AP
3 Septemba 2025

North Korea leader Kim Jong-un and Russia President Vladimir Putin join China President Xi Jinping for big military parade wey happen for Beijing. Dis kain gathering na rare show of unity wey make Washington quick give warning.

Xi shake hand with both leaders and dem waka together for red carpet go Tiananmen Square. For there, thousands of people dey sing patriotic song, soldiers march well-well, and gun salute mark di 80 years wey Japan surrender for World War II.

Xi talk for him speech say, "Di rejuvenation of di Chinese nation no fit stop and humanity go choose peace and development." E still warn say di world dey face choice between peace or war.

Di 70-minute parade na di highlight of di week wey Xi host Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit for Tianjin. For di summit, Xi talk against Western "bullying behaviour." Putin defend Russia war for Ukraine, while Xi try position China as di center for regional alliances wey no dey under Western control.

Kim appearance na di first time wey e dey meet both Xi and Putin for di same event, and na only di second time wey e travel go outside him country for six years. E arrive Beijing with him daughter Kim Ju-ae by train, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi welcome dem.

Military people wey sabi di matter notice say di parade rehearsal show anti-ship missiles, drones, missile defence systems and wetin dem believe say na new laser weapon. Officials talk say all di equipment na China make am and dem dey active service.

Trump talk him own

US President Donald Trump, when dem ask am about di gathering, accuse di three leaders say dem dey plan against Washington. E talk say, "I no dey worried at all," but e still add say dem dey "conspire against di US" for Beijing.

"Plenty Americans die for China struggle for Victory and Glory. I hope say dem go honor and remember dem for di bravery and sacrifice!"

Di leaders wey attend di parade include Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, Slovakia Prime Minister Robert Fico, Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic, Mongolia President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

Di parade dey remember China victory for di struggle against Japan occupation during World War II. Di last big military parade for dis kain occasion happen for 2015.

