Chinese President Xi Jinping and im Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin bin yarn about immortality just before one big military parade wey happen for Beijing on Wednesday morning, na wetin state media microphone pick up.

For di historic moment, Xi shake hand with Putin and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un as dem waka together for red carpet near Tiananmen Square. Putin dey Xi right side, while Kim dey im left side.

"These days... 70 years old," Xi tok for Mandarin as e waka beside Putin and Kim, na wetin footage from state broadcaster CCTV show.

One Chinese translator come explain wetin Putin tok give Xi.

"With di... development of biotechnology, human organs fit dey transplant steady, people fit dey younger as dem dey grow older, and dem fit even become immortal," na wetin Putin tok, according to di translator.