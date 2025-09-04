POLITICS
Microphone pick as Putin and Xi dey discuss long life
Di Russian President Putin tell im Chinese counterpart Xi say new biotechnology fit make humans live longer and even avoid death at all.
Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong-un for Tiananmen Square for Beijing as dem watch big military parade. / AP
4 Septemba 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping and im Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin bin yarn about immortality just before one big military parade wey happen for Beijing on Wednesday morning, na wetin state media microphone pick up.

For di historic moment, Xi shake hand with Putin and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un as dem waka together for red carpet near Tiananmen Square. Putin dey Xi right side, while Kim dey im left side.

"These days... 70 years old," Xi tok for Mandarin as e waka beside Putin and Kim, na wetin footage from state broadcaster CCTV show.

One Chinese translator come explain wetin Putin tok give Xi.

"With di... development of biotechnology, human organs fit dey transplant steady, people fit dey younger as dem dey grow older, and dem fit even become immortal," na wetin Putin tok, according to di translator.

Xi come yarn again as di camera shift: "Predictions be say, for dis century, e fit dey possible to live reach 150 years old."

Putin confirm di discussion during one press briefing on Wednesday.

"Ah, I think say na when we dey go parade di Chairman talk about dis matter," e tok give reporters, as e refer to Xi.

"Modern methods — both health improvement and medical methods, and even surgical ones wey relate to organ replacement — dey give humanity hope say active life fit continue pass as e dey today," Putin add.

