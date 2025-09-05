US Presido Donald Trump go sign one executive order on Friday to change di name of di Department of Defence to 'Department of War,' White House tok-tok pesin Karoline Leavitt don confirm.

Di order, wey Fox News first report, go bring back di old name wey dem dey use before 1949. Na di National Security Act of 1947 change am to di current name wey dem dey use now.

According to di order, 'Department of War' go dey as secondary name, and Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth go also carry di new title of 'Secretary of War.'

Di directive still tell Hegseth make e bring proposal for legislative and executive plans to make di change permanent. E also talk say dem go update di Pentagon signs and websites, including di renaming of di public affairs briefing room to 'Pentagon War Annex,' one White House official tok Fox.

Trump bin tell reporters on August 25 say, 'Everybody like di fact say we get one strong history of victory when e be Department of War.'