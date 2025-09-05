US Presido Donald Trump go sign one executive order on Friday to change di name of di Department of Defence to 'Department of War,' White House tok-tok pesin Karoline Leavitt don confirm.
Di order, wey Fox News first report, go bring back di old name wey dem dey use before 1949. Na di National Security Act of 1947 change am to di current name wey dem dey use now.
According to di order, 'Department of War' go dey as secondary name, and Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth go also carry di new title of 'Secretary of War.'
Di directive still tell Hegseth make e bring proposal for legislative and executive plans to make di change permanent. E also talk say dem go update di Pentagon signs and websites, including di renaming of di public affairs briefing room to 'Pentagon War Annex,' one White House official tok Fox.
Trump bin tell reporters on August 25 say, 'Everybody like di fact say we get one strong history of victory when e be Department of War.'
Hegseth welcome di move, e talk say e show di cultural change wey dey happen. 'We no just dey defend, we dey attack too,' na wetin e tok.
Di Department of War start for 1789, di same year wey US Constitution begin work, and dem dey manage di country military till World War II end. After di war, Congress change am to Department of Defence to reflect di Cold War time wey focus on containment and alliances.
Di Trump administration believe say to bring back di name go show military strength and clear purpose. But some people dey warn say e fit mean say di US dey take more aggressive stand and e fit affect di way dem dey do diplomacy.
Trump still talk say e dey sure say Congress go support di legislation if dem need am to make di rebranding official. 'We go just do am. I dey sure say Congress go agree if we need dem,' na wetin e tok.