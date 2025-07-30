POLITICS
2 minit wey yu go read
Canada dey consider to recognize Palestine — Canadian media
Dem report say Carney go hold one virtual meeting to discuss di situation for Middle East.
Canada dey consider to recognize Palestine — Canadian media
Tori comot moments afta Carney speak with im British counterpart Keir Starmer. / Reuters
13 hours ago

Canada dey think whether dem go recognise Palestine and whether dem go put condition for di recognition, na wetin Canadian media report tok.

Di report wey dem publish on Tuesday tok say dem never make decision yet, but Prime Minister Mark Carney go hold virtual cabinet meeting on Wednesday to discuss di matter for Middle East.

Di report come shortly after Carney yarn with im British counterpart, Keir Starmer, about di situation for Gaza wey dey under siege and di UK statement on di recognition of Palestine.

On Monday, Canada Foreign Minister Anita Anand tok say Ottawa still dey support di two-state solution.

"Even though di matter no easy, di fact say we dey here today show say international community dey support solution wey go make sure say Palestine fit control dia own destiny and Israel go dey secure," Anand tok.

International pressure dey increase as French President Emmanuel Macron last week tok say Paris go recognise Palestine for di UN General Assembly wey go happen for September.

This week, Starmer follow talk say im government go also recognise Palestine for UNGA if Israel no stop di wahala wey dem dey cause for Gaza.

Israel no happy with di UK move, dem tok say e be like "reward for Hamas."

Right now, 149 out of di 193 UN member states don already recognise Palestine — di number don dey increase since Israel start di attack for Gaza for October 2023.

Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us