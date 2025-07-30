Canada dey think whether dem go recognise Palestine and whether dem go put condition for di recognition, na wetin Canadian media report tok.

Di report wey dem publish on Tuesday tok say dem never make decision yet, but Prime Minister Mark Carney go hold virtual cabinet meeting on Wednesday to discuss di matter for Middle East.

Di report come shortly after Carney yarn with im British counterpart, Keir Starmer, about di situation for Gaza wey dey under siege and di UK statement on di recognition of Palestine.

On Monday, Canada Foreign Minister Anita Anand tok say Ottawa still dey support di two-state solution.

"Even though di matter no easy, di fact say we dey here today show say international community dey support solution wey go make sure say Palestine fit control dia own destiny and Israel go dey secure," Anand tok.

International pressure dey increase as French President Emmanuel Macron last week tok say Paris go recognise Palestine for di UN General Assembly wey go happen for September.

This week, Starmer follow talk say im government go also recognise Palestine for UNGA if Israel no stop di wahala wey dem dey cause for Gaza.

Israel no happy with di UK move, dem tok say e be like "reward for Hamas."

Right now, 149 out of di 193 UN member states don already recognise Palestine — di number don dey increase since Israel start di attack for Gaza for October 2023.