Two US nuclear submarines don land for "where dem suppose dey," na wetin President Donald Trump tok afta e direct make dem deploy di submarines afta Russia former leader Dmitry Medvedev make some comments.

"Dem dey for di area, yes, where dem suppose dey," Trump yarn reporters on Sunday as e dey return from im golf resort for New Jersey, when dem ask am about di submarines location.

Trump earlier talk say e don direct make dem deploy two US nuclear submarines go "di correct areas" as di war of words between am and Medvedev dey escalate.

Medvedev bin para last Monday for Trump, warn say di US president pressure on Kremlin about di war for Ukraine fit cause bigger wahala — no be only between Russia and Ukraine, but between Russia and US too.

Di matter start afta Trump threaten Russia with sanctions and extra tariffs if dem no stop di war for Ukraine "within about 10 or 12 days," wey short pass di 50-day deadline wey e give for July.

Moscow 'sabi dodge sanctions'

Trump still tell reporters say Russia fit dodge sanctions if dem gree for "deal wey go make people stop to dey die."