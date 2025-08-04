POLITICS
2 minit wey yu go read
Trump say two US nuclear submarines don land 'wia dem suppose’
Trump say say di nuclear submarines don dey positioned again and don reach "wia dem suppose be" afta war of words with Russia former president Medvedev.
Trump also say im envoy go visit Russia next week / AP
4 Ogost 2025

Two US nuclear submarines don land for "where dem suppose dey," na wetin President Donald Trump tok afta e direct make dem deploy di submarines afta Russia former leader Dmitry Medvedev make some comments.

"Dem dey for di area, yes, where dem suppose dey," Trump yarn reporters on Sunday as e dey return from im golf resort for New Jersey, when dem ask am about di submarines location.

Trump earlier talk say e don direct make dem deploy two US nuclear submarines go "di correct areas" as di war of words between am and Medvedev dey escalate.

Medvedev bin para last Monday for Trump, warn say di US president pressure on Kremlin about di war for Ukraine fit cause bigger wahala — no be only between Russia and Ukraine, but between Russia and US too.

Di matter start afta Trump threaten Russia with sanctions and extra tariffs if dem no stop di war for Ukraine "within about 10 or 12 days," wey short pass di 50-day deadline wey e give for July.

Moscow 'sabi dodge sanctions'

Trump still tell reporters say Russia fit dodge sanctions if dem gree for "deal wey go make people stop to dey die."

recommended

"Sanctions go dey, but e be like say dem sabi well well how to dodge sanctions," Trump talk.

"Plenty Russian soldiers dey die, and Ukraine own too — di number small pass, but still, thousands and thousands of people… Na plenty people dey die for dat kain yeye war," e add.

Trump still tok say e wan make di war for Ukraine end sharp sharp.

"We don stop plenty countries from war… we go stop dat one (Russia-Ukraine) too," Trump tok.

Trump still mention say im special envoy, Steve Witkoff, go visit Russia next week before di US sanctions deadline.

Witkoff go visit, "I think next week, Wednesday or Thursday," Trump tok.

