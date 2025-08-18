Northern Youth Group (NEYGA) hail Nigeria security offcials after National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu confirm di arrest of two top terrorist leaders.

Di Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly (NEYGA) also praise di National Security Adviser (NSA), Ribadu wey confirm wetin pipo don dey talk about, di arrest of two big terrorist leaders for Nigeria.



Di NSA, during press conference for Abuja on Saturday, announce say dem don catch di leaders of ANSARU terrorist group (wey dem dey also call Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan, Nigeria’s Al-Qaeda branch) and di Mahmudawa terrorist group.



Di terrorist leaders wey dem catch na Amir Mahmud Mohammed Usman, aka Abu Baraa, and im Deputy Amir Marmuda.



For some time now, news don full everywhere say Department of State Services (DSS) don arrest di terrorist leaders, but di secret police no talk anything—dem no confirm or deny.



Last Tuesday, Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, na im be di first government official to comfirm say dem don catch di terrorist leaders.



E praise President Bola Tinubu for di big changes wey e don make for military and security sector, especially for appoint correct people to head di agencies. Governor Bago specifically thank DSS for catching di two most-wanted terrorists.



For statement wey dem release yesterday for Abuja, di northern group say dem happy wit di NSA for finally talk about dis security mata wey don dey disturb many parts of di North.

