US President Donald Trump tok say e don yarn with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and dem dey plan meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for one place wey dem never decide yet.

Trump tok on Monday say, "Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and special envoy Witkoff dey work with Moscow and Kiev," and e add say, "everybody dey happy about di possibility to bring peace between Russia and Ukraine."

E still talk say after di expected meeting between Putin and Zelensky, "we go do another meeting, dis time na trilateral one with me and di two presidents."

One source wey sabi wetin dem yarn for di call tell AFP news agency say Putin don tell Trump say im ready to meet Zelensky.

Di call happen during di time wey Trump dey hold meeting with European leaders for White House, just few days after im Alaska summit with Putin.

On im own side, Zelensky tok say Ukraine dey support Trump effort to "stop di Russia-Ukraine war and find diplomatic way to end am," and im confirm say im ready to join di trilateral summit.

Im thank Trump "for di work to stop di killing" and talk say Ukraine go fit hold election once dem get security and peace.