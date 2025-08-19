POLITICS
2 minit wey yu go read
Arrangement dey on ground for Putin-Zelensky meeting — Trump
Di US presido signal say e fit hold one trilateral summit, while di European leaders don back security guarantees for Ukraine.
Arrangement dey on ground for Putin-Zelensky meeting — Trump
America Presido dey hint say dem fit do three-way meeting as Europe leaders don gree to give Ukraine security. / AP
16 hours ago

US President Donald Trump tok say e don yarn with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and dem dey plan meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for one place wey dem never decide yet.

Trump tok on Monday say, "Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and special envoy Witkoff dey work with Moscow and Kiev," and e add say, "everybody dey happy about di possibility to bring peace between Russia and Ukraine."

E still talk say after di expected meeting between Putin and Zelensky, "we go do another meeting, dis time na trilateral one with me and di two presidents."

One source wey sabi wetin dem yarn for di call tell AFP news agency say Putin don tell Trump say im ready to meet Zelensky.

Di call happen during di time wey Trump dey hold meeting with European leaders for White House, just few days after im Alaska summit with Putin.

On im own side, Zelensky tok say Ukraine dey support Trump effort to "stop di Russia-Ukraine war and find diplomatic way to end am," and im confirm say im ready to join di trilateral summit.

Im thank Trump "for di work to stop di killing" and talk say Ukraine go fit hold election once dem get security and peace.

Recommend

Zelensky also mention say, "we fit now buy weapons from di United States, and e dey very important to get security guarantee to rearm di Ukrainian army."

Earlier on Monday, Trump post for Truth Social, dey tell Kiev make dem stop di effort to take back Crimea and make dem no dey push to join NATO.

European wahala

Zelensky reply for X say, "Russia fit only agree for peace if dem see strength, and President Trump get dat strength."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, wey tok after di Washington meeting, say "dis na important days for Ukraine" and e dey doubt "whether Putin go get di mind to come summit wey Zelensky go dey."

Merz welcome Trump announcement about security guarantee for Ukraine, tok say di expectations from di talks "no just meet, dem even pass am," and e stress say "all of Europe suppose join hand for di security guarantee for Ukraine."

Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us