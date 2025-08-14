POLITICS
1 minit wey yu go read
US don approve $346 Million arms sale to Nigeria
Before now, US lawmakers bin hold back di weapons sale because dem dey fear say Nigerian goment fit use am abuse human rights.
Nigeria dey battle insecurity for many parts of di land. / AP
14 Ogost 2025

US State Department don gree sell weapons worth about $346 million to Nigeria. The weapons include bombs, rockets, and other military equipment.

Before now, US lawmakers bin hold back di weapons sale because dem dey fear say Nigerian government fit use am abuse human rights.

For 2022, US under President Joe Biden don approve nearly $1 billion arms sale to Nigeria after President Donald Trump bin pause am during him first term.

Dis one come afta many cases where Nigerian military accidentally bomb villagers wen dem dey try to attack terrorists for dia hideouts.

Yesterday, di Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) don tell US Congress say dem don approve di sale.

According to DSCA, Nigeria request to buy:
- 1,002 MK-82 bombs (500 lb)
- 1,002 MXU-650 Air Foil Groups for Paveway II GBU-12 bombs
- 515 MXU-1006 AFGs for 250 lb Paveway II GBU-58 bombs
- 1,517 computer control groups for Paveway II bombs
- 1,002 FMU-152 programmable fuzes
- 5,000 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System II (APKWS II) rockets

All dis weapons go help Nigeria fight terrorists, but US still dey watch to make sure no human rights abuses happen.

