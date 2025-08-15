POLITICS
Political parties for Nigeria enter ring as elections go hold for 12 states
For di elections, na 3,553,659 registered voters from 32 local goment areas go vote inside 12 states wey dey Nigeria.
Plenty pipo dey expected to comot to vote for 12 states inside Nigeria. / AFP
15 Ogost 2025

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Nigeria go hold by-elections and re-run polls on Saturday to fill some empty seats for both national and state assembly across 14 states.

Altogeda, dis election go happen for 7,324 polling units. Di by-elections go hold for 16 constituencies inside 12 states and two court-order re-run elections go hold for Enugu South I state constituency (Enugu State) and Ghari/Tsanyawa state constituency (Kano State).

For dis elections, na 3,553,659 registered voters from 32 local goment areas, 356 wards, and 6,987 polling units go vote for di 12 states.

INEC don arrange 30,451 poll officials wey go work for di election.

For Enugu South, di election go hold for 8 polling units while for Ghari/Tsanyawa( Kano State), e go hold for 10 polling units.

