US President Donald Trump don talk say na Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu order di attack wey happen for Qatar by imsef, no be Washington.

"Na Prime Minister Netanyahu make di decision, no be me," Trump write for Truth Social.

"I quick quick tell Special Envoy Steve Witkoff make e inform di Qatar pipo about di attack wey dey come, and e do am, but e no reach on time to stop di attack," Trump add.

Qatar Foreign Ministry deny di White House claim say dem get advance notice, dem talk say di US message reach dem only when di explosion don already start.

Doha condemn di attack, call am "clear violation of international law" and say e dey threaten dia sovereignty and security.