Trump say Netanyahu decide Qatar attack on im own
US presido yarn say im envoy warn Doha before di attack although Qatar no gree. / AP
10 Septemba 2025

US President Donald Trump don talk say na Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu order di attack wey happen for Qatar by imsef, no be Washington.

"Na Prime Minister Netanyahu make di decision, no be me," Trump write for Truth Social.

"I quick quick tell Special Envoy Steve Witkoff make e inform di Qatar pipo about di attack wey dey come, and e do am, but e no reach on time to stop di attack," Trump add.

Qatar Foreign Ministry deny di White House claim say dem get advance notice, dem talk say di US message reach dem only when di explosion don already start.

Doha condemn di attack, call am "clear violation of international law" and say e dey threaten dia sovereignty and security.

Trump talk say e don yarn with Netanyahu after di attack, and di Israeli leader tell am say e wan "make peace."

Trump also call Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, assure am say dis kind thing no go happen again.

"To dey bomb Qatar anyhow, wey be Sovereign Nation and close Ally of di United States, wey dey try well well to help us broker Peace, no go help Israel or America achieve dia goals," Trump write, as e repeat wetin White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt don talk before.

Trump talk say e don tell Secretary of State Marco Rubio make dem finalise Defence Cooperation Agreement with Qatar, to show say Washington still wan strengthen dia relationship despite wetin don happen.

