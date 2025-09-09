Washington, DC —

For di Caribbean, US don carry big gun go fight small knife battle. As dem dey continue dia military campaign for di area against wetin dem claim say na Venezuela-based drug cartel, US don deploy plenty military force. Dem carry eight Navy ships wey get missile destroyer wey fit reach hundreds of miles, ships wey carry over 4,500 marines, plus F35 fighter jets. Dis na di biggest US military show for di area for decades.

Di military presence no go stop for here, e go still expand. US dey accuse Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro say e dey head cocaine trafficking cartel. Dem even put $50 million bounty for hin head. Di first attack wey dem claim na for one Venezuelan speedboat for international waters, wey dem say destroy smuggled drugs and kill 11 people wey dem believe say na members of di Tren de Aragua gang.

Normally, US dey arrest drug smugglers and seize dia boats, but dis attack wey kill people dey unusual. President Donald Trump don even threaten say dem go shoot down Venezuelan jets if dem try threaten US forces. Maduro, wey dey fear invasion, don call for dialogue and deploy 25,000 troops go Venezuela border.

Analysts dey believe say wetin US dey find for Venezuela no be about drugs, but na di oil, control over Essequibo region, and to remove Maduro from power. Jenaro Abraham, political scientist for Gonzaga University, talk say di Trump administration no really dey fight drug trafficking. E say Colombia dey produce more drugs pass Venezuela, even though Colombia get US military bases. Panama, wey human trafficking dey happen well well, still be US partner.

Abraham talk say Venezuela, wey dey under heavy sanction and blockade, no fit be better place for drug trafficking. E believe say US dey find oil, mining influence, and military control for di region. Trump dey use di situation to test di international reaction and find opportunity.

'International wahala wey nobody sabi how e go end'

Trinidad and Tobago dey happy with di US strike, but other leaders for di region dey careful. Brazil President Lula da Silva talk say di US military presence dey cause tension. Colombia President Gustavo Petro call di strike 'murder' and say e break international law. Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum oppose di US action, while Chile Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren talk say di US military presence dey worry dem.

Phil Gunson, Venezuela analyst for International Crisis Group, talk say di $50 million bounty wey US put for Maduro head don turn di matter to international wahala wey nobody sabi how e go end. E say di Trump administration dey use di situation to push regime change for Venezuela.