US Presido Donald Trump tok say if im fit secure peace for Ukraine, e fit help am get chance to enter heaven. E even joke say e no sure say im chance to enter afterlife dey high now.

"I wan try enter heaven if e possible," Trump yarn for Fox News morning show wey dem dey call "Fox & Friends."

"I dey hear say I no dey do well – dem talk say I dey bottom for the totem pole! But if I fit enter heaven, na this kind thing go help me."

The 79-year-old presido don before link im effort to stop Russia war for Ukraine to im hope say e go win Nobel Peace Prize. But this im latest talk show say e get reason wey pass just worldly recognition.

By normal standard, Trump record no too clean. Na im be the first US presido wey dem convict for criminal case, wey come from one hush money matter wey involve adult actress. Dem impeach am two times, and im career don get plenty scandal.