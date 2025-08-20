US Presido Donald Trump tok say if im fit secure peace for Ukraine, e fit help am get chance to enter heaven. E even joke say e no sure say im chance to enter afterlife dey high now.
"I wan try enter heaven if e possible," Trump yarn for Fox News morning show wey dem dey call "Fox & Friends."
"I dey hear say I no dey do well – dem talk say I dey bottom for the totem pole! But if I fit enter heaven, na this kind thing go help me."
The 79-year-old presido don before link im effort to stop Russia war for Ukraine to im hope say e go win Nobel Peace Prize. But this im latest talk show say e get reason wey pass just worldly recognition.
By normal standard, Trump record no too clean. Na im be the first US presido wey dem convict for criminal case, wey come from one hush money matter wey involve adult actress. Dem impeach am two times, and im career don get plenty scandal.
‘Saved by God’
Even with all this, Trump don dey use more religious talk since e survive assassination attempt last year. For im inauguration for January, e talk say na God save am to make America great again.
Trump now get strong support from America religious people. E don appoint Paula White as im official spiritual adviser, and she don lead prayer gathering wey people dey put hand for Trump head for White House events.
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt tell reporters on Tuesday say she believe Trump serious about im talk about heaven. "I think say the presido wan enter heaven, as I hope say all of us for this room dey think too," she yarn.
Leavitt, wey be 27 years old, dey known for leading prayer session before she dey do press briefing. Trump still dey talk say to end Ukraine war na one of the main goal for im presidency, and e dey see am not just as diplomatic or political mission, but as moral and spiritual one too.