Di State Department don sack one press officer wey dey draft Trump administration tok-tok about policy for Israel and Gaza afta dem receive complain from di US Embassy for Jerusalem.

Officials tok say dem terminate Shahed Ghoreishi, wey be contractor for di Bureau of Near East Affairs, for weekend afta two wahala wey happen last week wey dem dey question im loyalty to Trump administration policy.

Ghoreishi, wey be Iranian-American, still face attack on Wednesday afta dem sack am. One popular right-wing person, Laura Loomer, accuse am say e no dey fully support di administration policy for Middle East.

As Ghoreishi and two US officials tok, di wahala start when one senior official for US Embassy for Jerusalem vex say Ghoreishi draft response to one question from The Associated Press. Di question na about di tok-tok between Israel and South Sudan about di possible relocation of Palestinians from Gaza go South Sudan.

Di draft response talk say di US no support di force relocation of Gaza Palestinians, wey na wetin President Donald Trump and im special envoy Steve Witkoff don tok before. But di US Embassy for Jerusalem no gree for di line, and e cause question about di policy for Washington. Di officials wey tok about di mata no wan make dem call dia name.

Ghoreishi still question one statement from di embassy wey call di occupied West Bank "Judea and Samaria," di Bible name wey some right-wing Israeli officials dey prefer. Mike Huckabee, wey be US ambassador to Israel, don support di use of di name many times.

Di way dem sack Ghoreishi show how di Trump administration dey try make sure say everybody dey loyal to di president and im goals, especially for foreign policy wey dey support Israel well-well for di Gaza mata.

"Even though I dey work well with my colleagues, dem target me afta two events last week. Di first one na when I talk say we no support di force displacement of Palestinians for Gaza, as President Trump and special envoy Witkoff don tok before. Di second one na when I remove di reference to Judea and Samaria," Ghoreishi tok.