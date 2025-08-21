Di State Department don sack one press officer wey dey draft Trump administration tok-tok about policy for Israel and Gaza afta dem receive complain from di US Embassy for Jerusalem.
Officials tok say dem terminate Shahed Ghoreishi, wey be contractor for di Bureau of Near East Affairs, for weekend afta two wahala wey happen last week wey dem dey question im loyalty to Trump administration policy.
Ghoreishi, wey be Iranian-American, still face attack on Wednesday afta dem sack am. One popular right-wing person, Laura Loomer, accuse am say e no dey fully support di administration policy for Middle East.
As Ghoreishi and two US officials tok, di wahala start when one senior official for US Embassy for Jerusalem vex say Ghoreishi draft response to one question from The Associated Press. Di question na about di tok-tok between Israel and South Sudan about di possible relocation of Palestinians from Gaza go South Sudan.
Di draft response talk say di US no support di force relocation of Gaza Palestinians, wey na wetin President Donald Trump and im special envoy Steve Witkoff don tok before. But di US Embassy for Jerusalem no gree for di line, and e cause question about di policy for Washington. Di officials wey tok about di mata no wan make dem call dia name.
Ghoreishi still question one statement from di embassy wey call di occupied West Bank "Judea and Samaria," di Bible name wey some right-wing Israeli officials dey prefer. Mike Huckabee, wey be US ambassador to Israel, don support di use of di name many times.
Di way dem sack Ghoreishi show how di Trump administration dey try make sure say everybody dey loyal to di president and im goals, especially for foreign policy wey dey support Israel well-well for di Gaza mata.
"Even though I dey work well with my colleagues, dem target me afta two events last week. Di first one na when I talk say we no support di force displacement of Palestinians for Gaza, as President Trump and special envoy Witkoff don tok before. Di second one na when I remove di reference to Judea and Samaria," Ghoreishi tok.
"Both of dem don dey approved before for senior level, so e dey surprise me why dem suddenly target me without any clear explanation. E make me dey wonder if di Israel-Palestine policy go even worse, and if dem no go fit stand against ethnic cleansing. Di future no clear," e add.
Di Washington Post na di first wey report di sack.
Loomer tok say na she dey behind Ghoreishi removal from di State Department. She accuse am say e dey support pro-Iran groups, but Ghoreishi deny di claim.
"I fit confirm say di US State Department don sack Shahed Ghoreishi, wey I believe na Jihadi and anti-Trump staffer wey dey work for di Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs," Loomer tok for X.
No be di first time wey di State Department go dey act based on wetin Loomer tok. Few days ago, dem stop all visitor visas for people from Gaza afta Loomer post video for social media about children from Gaza wey dey come US for medical treatment. She question how dem take get visa.
She claim, without evidence, say di Palestinian children wey dey seek treatment for US na refugees. But one charity group, HEAL Palestine, deny say dem get refugee programme.
Di administration still revoke security clearance for 37 current and former national security officials wey sign one 2019 letter wey criticize Trump, afta Loomer highlight di letter recently.