BIZNESS AN TEKNOLOJI
2 minit wey yu go read
Ghana make $5 billion from gold wey dem export for 2025: Mahama
Presido John Mahama tok say goment dey roll out task force to try to stop gold smuggling.
Ghana make $5 billion from gold wey dem export for 2025: Mahama
Ghana Presido John Mahama say gold smuggling na problem / TRT Afrika Français
9 Julai 2025

Ghana Presido, John Dramani Mahama, on Tuesday launch one task force wey security people go back to fight illegal gold business, as di kontri wey be Africa top gold producer wan recover di billions of dollars wey dem don lose to smuggling.

Dis task force na di first national anti-gold smuggling plan for Ghana. Before-before, di government don try clean artisanal mining, but dem no fit stop di illegal mining and di revenue wey dem dey lose, wey dey affect plenty African gold producers.

Dis year, Ghana don create new gold board wey dem dey call GoldBod to centralise gold trading. Dis one don make Ghana get record official exports of 55.7 metric tonnes of gold wey worth $5 billion for di first five months of 2025, na wetin Mahama talk when dem inaugurate di new task force.

“Dis na money wey no go return Ghana because traders for don carry am go keep di foreign exchange for outside,” Mahama tok.

To make people support di new anti-smuggling task force, wey go get soldiers and police officers, Mahama tok say informants go collect 10% of di value of di gold wey dem seize based on di tips wey dem give.

Ghana dey plan to bring gold traceability system for di whole kontri and move to refined gold exports by 2026, Mahama add. Dem go also try capture more value from di gold through one assay laboratory wey di International Organization for Standardization don certify to guarantee quality, plus one special manufacturing hub.

West African governments dey try capture more money from di way commodity prices dey rise. Di military-led nations dey use strong-hand policies like changing mining laws, seizing assets, and renegotiating contracts. But democracies like Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire dey follow balanced reforms like higher royalties and better revenue-sharing deals.

Gold price don jump 25% dis year so far, and e reach di peak of $3,500 per ounce for April, na wetin Reuters data show.

Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us