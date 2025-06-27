Turkish Super League champion, Galatasaray don sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer, wey many people dey call big moment for Turkish football.

Di 29-year-old German land for Istanbul on June 12, and plenty crowd welcome am as e arrive. Over 1 million fans watch live broadcast of im flight for Galatasaray YouTube channel. Di club share pictures of Sane for Istanbul Airport as e wear di club scarf, and dem announce say dem don start official talks.

As Turkish media report, Sane don sign three-year deal wey go pay am about €10 million ($11.5 million) every year. E join di Istanbul club after im contract with Bayern go expire for di end of dis month.

Galatasaray, wey dem form for 1905 by students of Istanbul’s prestigious Galatasaray High School, na one of di most respected football clubs for Türkiye. Dem don win record 23 Turkish Super League titles, wey make dem di most successful team for di country top division. Di club biggest achievement for Europe na di year 2000, when dem win di UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Over di years, di club don host global stars like Gheorghe Hagi, Didier Drogba, Wesley Sneijder, Claudio Taffarel, and Fernando Muslera, wey all leave big legacy for di club.

Di transfer of German international Leroy Sane to Galatasaray fit be di turning point for Turkish football, na wetin sports commentator Nedim Yigit tok. E believe say di move show say di Super League giants dey aim higher.

“Sane na global talent, wey Norbert Elgert discover for Schalke and gift German football,” Yigit tok give TRT World. “Im performance for Manchester City dey top level for long time. Now, e fit raise di level of Turkish football and di Super League.”

Sane start im career for Schalke before e move go Manchester City, where e win two Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola. E later transfer go Bayern Munich for 2020 for €60 million, play 220 matches, score 61 goals and assist at least 55 times.

Yigit tok say Sane international brand value go boost Galatasaray and di league global reputation, from sponsorship deals to jersey sales and social media reach. “Galatasaray don already see dis kind thing with players like Icardi and Osimhen. Sane fit open door for even bigger signings.”

Beyond di local impact, Yigit believe say di transfer dey show Galatasaray ambition for Europe, especially for UEFA Champions League. “Dis no be just about di league again. Galatasaray dey show say dem dey aim higher for Europe. Di fact say Sane choose dem despite stronger offers from other clubs show say dem get clear and convincing project.”

Reports dey suggest say di club dey also look to sign players like Nigerian Victor Osimhen, Germans Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Ilkay Gundogan, and Portugal’s Bernardo Silva, wey dey raise expectations even higher. “Wetin before dey look like big deal don dey turn normal,” Yigit add.

As for Sane performance for field, Yigit tok say di German international go be key attacking threat. “E don dey used to high-tempo football for Bundesliga, Premier League, and Champions League. Im dribbling, awareness, and scoring instincts go make am di main man for Galatasaray attack.”

Fans reaction dey hot too. Mustafa Aslan, Galatasaray fan, tok say, “Leroy Sane na player wey sabi speed, technique, and ball control.”

“Transfers like dis dey boost di profile of Turkish league for Europe. With star like Sane for our side, I believe say we fit challenge big teams for Europe,” e add.

Another fan, Omer Arikan, welcome di move but advise make dem balance am. “Dis na good thing, but we no suppose forget our local players. At least two Turkish players suppose dey di starting eleven. Dat local character dey important.”

Abdullah Tarik, wey also dey Istanbul, tok say e dey happy. “Sane wey dey just 29 years old na big deal for Turkish football. Galatasaray dey push boundaries with dis kind signings. Last year na Osimhen. Dem dey help Turkish football move forward and dey attract attention.”

Busra Sancar, wey don dey support Galatasaray since, highlight di transfer inspirational value. “To get world-class player like Sane for our league dey give young Turkish players person to look up to. E dey disciplined, versatile, and sabi tactics. If e adapt well, Galatasaray fit get brilliant season — and e fit help push Turkish football go far for Europe.”

Whether Sane arrival go bring new era for Turkish football, na wetin we go see — but di excitement don already dey change expectations for di Super League.