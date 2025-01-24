POLITICS
Antony from Man U go travel go Real Betis
Di forward player for Manchester United, Antony, go return to play for Real Betis for Spain as loan until end of season.
24 Jenuwari 2025

Antony, di player wey Manchester United buy wit big moni reach £85 million, but e no fit deliver as dem expect, go soon comot di club go play for Spain on loan.

Di forward go join Real Betis wey dey play for La Liga, Spain, as loan player. Reports talk say e go travel go Seville on Friday to sign di contract.

Manchester United bin sign Antony from Ajax for summer 2022 wit di £85 million deal. But di Brazilian player no fit shine as dem expect, as e score only 17 goals for 96 matches wey e play for United.

Antony movement dey happen after Man U new coach, Ruben Amorim, talk say di player no dey im plan for dis season. Dis mean say Antony go spend di rest of di season for Spain.

Who go dey pay im salary?

Reports from journalist Fabrizio Romano talk say Antony don agree to join Real Betis, wey Manuel Pellegrini dey manage. Di loan contract go last for six months, and e no get option to buy am permanently for next summer.

Reports still talk say Real Betis go dey pay 84% of Antony salary, wey be £180,000 per week, and dem go also handle any bonuses wey dey im contract for United.

But e go hard make Real Betis fit use Antony for dia next La Liga match wey go happen on Saturday, January 25.

