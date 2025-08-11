TURKISH
2 minit wey yu go read
Thousands of pipo rally for Istanbul to protest Israel genocide and starvation for Gaza
Di protesters march from Beyazit Square go Ayasofya Mosque, dem call for urgent international action to end di suffering for Gaza.
Thousands of pipo rally for Istanbul to protest Israel genocide and starvation for Gaza
Israel soja dem don scatter Gaza tire, e cause plenti pipo die sake of hunger. / AA
11 Ogost 2025

Plenty pipo wey support Palestine gather for Istanbul Beyazit Square on Saturday evening afta dem finish evening prayer, to show say dem no happy with wetin Israel dey do for Gaza—di killing and hunger wey dem dey cause.

Di protest wey involve NGOs and plenty people from di public, later turn to march go di historic Ayasofya Mosque. Di people wey join di march wan make pipo sabi di wahala wey Gaza people dey face and show say dem dey stand with dem as di violence and lack of food plus medicine dey increase.

Di organisers beg di international community make dem do something quick quick to stop di suffer wey Gaza people dey face.

Israel don dey face plenty vexation because of di killing wey dem dey do for Gaza, wey don kill more than 61,000 people since October 2023.

Recommend

Di military wahala don scatter di area and cause plenty people to die from hunger and starvation. Last year November, di International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and him former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity for Gaza.

Israel still dey face case for di International Court of Justice for di genocide wey dem dey do for Gaza.

Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us