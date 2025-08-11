Plenty pipo wey support Palestine gather for Istanbul Beyazit Square on Saturday evening afta dem finish evening prayer, to show say dem no happy with wetin Israel dey do for Gaza—di killing and hunger wey dem dey cause.

Di protest wey involve NGOs and plenty people from di public, later turn to march go di historic Ayasofya Mosque. Di people wey join di march wan make pipo sabi di wahala wey Gaza people dey face and show say dem dey stand with dem as di violence and lack of food plus medicine dey increase.

Di organisers beg di international community make dem do something quick quick to stop di suffer wey Gaza people dey face.

Israel don dey face plenty vexation because of di killing wey dem dey do for Gaza, wey don kill more than 61,000 people since October 2023.