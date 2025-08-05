Victor Osimhen don make history as im transfer go Galatasaray set new record for Turkish football. Galatasaray don sign am permanently from Napoli with long-term deal, wey dem pay €75 million ($86 million), di highest transfer fee for Turkey.
Osimhen goal-scoring skill and strong mind don raise hope say Galatasaray fit win di league title again, plus e don bring new international attention to di Super Lig.
Last season, di Nigerian striker shine well well for Istanbul club as e score 37 goals. Na im performance make Galatasaray decide to sign am permanently, break di domestic transfer record just after dem win dia 25th Super Lig title.
Osimhen sabi score important goals, and e pace, strong mind, and sharp eye for goal na wetin drive Galatasaray attack. E also give seven assists and help dem win di Turkish Cup. Di guy collect plenty awards, including Super Lig Player of di Season and Top Scorer.
Since dem announce di deal, Galatasaray fans don full social media with joy and debate. Dem dey share pictures of di attacking trio wey dem believe go scatter defence: Germany Leroy Sane, Argentina Mauro Icardi, and Osimhen.
Osimhen, wey be 26 years, go still wear di No. 45 jersey. One popular Galatasaray fan, Yagiz Cetingoz, talk say: “Dis signing na new chapter for Galatasaray history.”
Di forward score 37 goals for 41 matches for Galatasaray, including six for UEFA Europa League, as di club defend dia Turkish Super Lig title. Di club release pictures of Osimhen dey kiss di badge and hold di flag, and dem talk say di transfer include 10% sell-on clause to Napoli. Di four-year deal go pay am €15 million per year, €1 million loyalty bonus, and €5 million for image rights.
One fan page welcome am back for Turkish: “Welcome back, lion cub. We miss you.” Chelsea and Saudi Al Ahli bin dey interested, but di deals no work, so na big win for Super Lig.
Di transfer don spark plenty talk for Türkiye. People no just dey talk about wetin Osimhen dey do for field, but di story of im life. Born for Lagos in 1998, Osimhen story na example of wetin many players from di Global South dey face. As one of six children, e lose im mama when e be 12 years old and grow up for Olusosun slum, dey sell water for Lagos traffic to help im family.
Osimhen write for X say: “As small pikin wey come from di streets of Olusosun, wey dey hawk for traffic almost every day to help my family, to become treasure for African and world football na wild dream. Losing my papa and mama for dis journey dey pain me, but dem be my driving force. May dia souls rest in peace.”
Im perseverance no go unnoticed. One Turkish fan, Oguzhan Yokus, post say: “Di 2023 African Footballer of di Year, Serie A top scorer, and Italy highest goal scorer—after e lose im mama at 12, e no lose again. E no dey like defeat, na why e choose Galatasaray.”
Osimhen European journey start for VfL Wolfsburg in 2017. E shine for Belgian side Charleroi before e move go Lille for France. For 2020, Napoli sign am for $85.74 million, wey make am di most expensive African footballer dat time.
Im goals help Napoli win di 2022–23 Serie A title, where e finish as top scorer and set record for most goals in one season by African player. For Nigeria, since e debut for 2017, e don score 25 goals for 40 matches, make am di second-highest scorer for Super Eagles history.
After e join Galatasaray on loan for September 2024, Osimhen help di club win di Super Lig and Turkish Cup. Di current deal na Galatasaray Sportif AS Vice President Abdullah Kavukcu broker am. E fly go Germany to finalize di deal and return Istanbul with Osimhen for private jet.
Osimhen talk say: “I wan thank our president, Abdullah Kavukcu, George Gardi, Okan Buruk, and everybody wey make my return possible. And to di fans, thank you for wanting me as much as I want una.”
Manager George Gardi talk say Osimhen passion to return na wetin make di deal work. “Dis one show di club vision and dia goal to become one of di best clubs for Europe and Champions League,” e tell local media.
Osimhen break di Turkish transfer record wey Fenerbahce hold before, wey dem pay €20 million for Youssef En-Nesyri for July 2024. One heated moment last season na when Roma manager Jose Mourinho accuse Osimhen of diving. Osimhen reply with finger for im lips, wey some people say na message to critics and rival fans.
Reports talk say Napoli manager Antonio Conte no get clear role for Osimhen for di new season. Some sources suggest say di presence of Romelu Lukaku and past wahala for Italy fit make Osimhen decide to return Istanbul.
Earlier dis week, Osimhen land for Istanbul Ataturk Airport to big welcome late Wednesday night. “I don come house,” Osimhen tell reporters as e see di crowd of happy fans. “See di crowd, see di love. Na here I wan dey.”
Di Super Lig go start next Friday as Gaziantep FK go host Galatasaray by 19:30 local time.