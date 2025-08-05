Victor Osimhen don make history as im transfer go Galatasaray set new record for Turkish football. Galatasaray don sign am permanently from Napoli with long-term deal, wey dem pay €75 million ($86 million), di highest transfer fee for Turkey.

Osimhen goal-scoring skill and strong mind don raise hope say Galatasaray fit win di league title again, plus e don bring new international attention to di Super Lig.

Last season, di Nigerian striker shine well well for Istanbul club as e score 37 goals. Na im performance make Galatasaray decide to sign am permanently, break di domestic transfer record just after dem win dia 25th Super Lig title.

Osimhen sabi score important goals, and e pace, strong mind, and sharp eye for goal na wetin drive Galatasaray attack. E also give seven assists and help dem win di Turkish Cup. Di guy collect plenty awards, including Super Lig Player of di Season and Top Scorer.

Since dem announce di deal, Galatasaray fans don full social media with joy and debate. Dem dey share pictures of di attacking trio wey dem believe go scatter defence: Germany Leroy Sane, Argentina Mauro Icardi, and Osimhen.

Osimhen, wey be 26 years, go still wear di No. 45 jersey. One popular Galatasaray fan, Yagiz Cetingoz, talk say: “Dis signing na new chapter for Galatasaray history.”

Di forward score 37 goals for 41 matches for Galatasaray, including six for UEFA Europa League, as di club defend dia Turkish Super Lig title. Di club release pictures of Osimhen dey kiss di badge and hold di flag, and dem talk say di transfer include 10% sell-on clause to Napoli. Di four-year deal go pay am €15 million per year, €1 million loyalty bonus, and €5 million for image rights.

One fan page welcome am back for Turkish: “Welcome back, lion cub. We miss you.” Chelsea and Saudi Al Ahli bin dey interested, but di deals no work, so na big win for Super Lig.

Di transfer don spark plenty talk for Türkiye. People no just dey talk about wetin Osimhen dey do for field, but di story of im life. Born for Lagos in 1998, Osimhen story na example of wetin many players from di Global South dey face. As one of six children, e lose im mama when e be 12 years old and grow up for Olusosun slum, dey sell water for Lagos traffic to help im family.

Osimhen write for X say: “As small pikin wey come from di streets of Olusosun, wey dey hawk for traffic almost every day to help my family, to become treasure for African and world football na wild dream. Losing my papa and mama for dis journey dey pain me, but dem be my driving force. May dia souls rest in peace.”