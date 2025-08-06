Di Abuja-Kaduna expressway, wey connect Nigeria capital to one of di biggest cities for di north, suppose be symbol of di kontri infrastructural plan and lifeline for Africa most populous nation.

But instead, dis 160km road don turn to di center of Nigeria fight against di wahala of kidnapping for ransom wey dey happen for major highways.

Now, Turkish-made BAHA drones dey patrol di sky, while armoured YÖRÜK 4X4 trucks dey provide security for di road. Na part of di partnership between Türkiye and Nigeria to strengthen defence, wey involve multi-million-dollar project to use Turkish expertise and equipment secure di road.

Dis one also show how Nigeria – and even West Africa – dey change di way dem dey handle security wahala for dia kontri.

Türkiye defence export to Africa don jump from $82.9 million for 2020 to $460.6 million for 2021, wey show say di continent dey buy more Turkish military equipment, according to Anadolu news agency.

E no be only because di price dey okay. Unlike Western suppliers wey dey put conditions for di arms dem dey sell, Türkiye dey do 'no-strings-attached' policy, wey allow African kontries to control dia security decisions.

For 2024, Nigeria go buy six T-129 ATAK helicopters from Turkish manufacturer TAI. Dis one na just small part of di bigger partnership. Türkiye don sign military agreements with over 20 African kontries and dem get 44 embassies for di continent – from just 12 for 2002.

Nigeria Minister of State for Defence, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, talk say di Turkish Minister of Defence don promise slots for Nigerian military officials to go Türkiye for training, especially for aerospace, intelligence equipment, and capacity building for di Nigerian army.

Matawalle, wey attend di 17th International Defence Industry Fair for Istanbul from July 22 to 27, believe say di partnership with Türkiye fit change di game for Nigeria fight against terrorism, banditry, and other violence.

For di north, Boko Haram and Daesh don dey cause wahala for 15 years, while bandits don turn kidnapping to business. Climate change don make farmer-herder fight spread from north enter south as people dey struggle for resources.