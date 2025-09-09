Pipo find one deadbodi wey don dey spoil for inside motor for National Assembly for Nigeria capital Abuja. Police don start to find out wetin happen.



Na on Sunday morning, around 9am, dem see di body of one 55-year-old man wey dem say im name be Gaddafi Iwar. Dem see am for inside one red Peugeot 406 motor with plate number BWR-577 BF, just near di annex gate for di National Assembly complex.



Wetin we gather be say, na worker wey dey work for one building site inside di complex. E fit say im don die since some days ago because di motor just dey for dat same place for long time.



Police officers from di National Assembly Division come carry di body go. Dem first carry am go National Assembly Clinic, from dere dem carry am go Asokoro General Hospital. Di doctors confirm say di body don already spoil well-well.



Di Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command don talk about dis mata for one statement on Monday, dem confirm say dem don find di deadbodi and dey investigate wetin happun.