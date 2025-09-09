WORLD
1 minit wey yu go read
Police comot deadbodi wey dem find for National Assembly inside Nigeria
Dem see di deadbodi for inside one red Peugeot 406 motor just near di annex gate for di National Assembly complex wey dey Abuja.
Police comot deadbodi wey dem find for National Assembly inside Nigeria
National Assembly na wia Nigerian legislators dey siddon to discuss di kontri mata. / Others
9 Septemba 2025

Pipo find one deadbodi wey don dey spoil for inside motor for National Assembly for Nigeria capital Abuja. Police don start to find out wetin happen.

Na on Sunday morning, around 9am, dem see di body of one 55-year-old man wey dem say im name be Gaddafi Iwar. Dem see am for inside one red Peugeot 406 motor with plate number BWR-577 BF, just near di annex gate for di National Assembly complex.

Wetin we gather be say, na worker wey dey work for one building site inside di complex. E fit say im don die since some days ago because di motor just dey for dat same place for long time.

Police officers from di National Assembly Division come carry di body go. Dem first carry am go National Assembly Clinic, from dere dem carry am go Asokoro General Hospital. Di doctors confirm say di body don already spoil well-well.

Di Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command don talk about dis mata for one statement on Monday, dem confirm say dem don find di deadbodi and dey investigate wetin happun.

Recommend


Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us