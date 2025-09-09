Presido John Dramani Mahama for Ghana don talk say di kontri no fit dey spend $15 million every year to rent house and office for dia embassies.
“Dis kain spending no make sense for di taxpayers money, and e get as e be say we gatz stop am,” na wetin Ghana News Agency tok say di presido yarn.
Presido Mahama tok say na why di kontri cabinet don approve one plan wey dem call STRIDE, wey go help dem stop to dey rent and instead build dia own houses for abroad.
Di presido yarn say e don give di Foreign Affairs and Finance ministers di work to solve dis mata wey don dey worry di kontri for long.
E tok say from di report wey dem give am recently, dem don already appoint one financial advisor and dem dey design di buildings while dem dey discuss how dem go take raise di money to build am.
Presido Mahama emphasize say dis plan go make Ghana embassy workers for abroad dey live for houses wey di kontri own, wey go help reduce waste and protect di kontri image for di world.
E remind di kontri ambassadors for abroad say dis na everybody work and di success go depend on di cooperation between di embassies, di Foreign Affairs ministry, and other government offices.
“As una dey do dis work, make una remember say no be only una own, na work for di kontri and God. Make una serve with humility, courage, and quality. May God bless una tenure, bring beta for Ghana people, and respect for all Ghanaians both home and abroad,” na wetin di presido tok.
As e respond on behalf of di new ambassadors, di new Ghana ambassador to di US, Mr. Victor Emmanuel Smith, thank di presido for di honor wey dem give dem and encourage im colleagues to focus on di presido agenda.