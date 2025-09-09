Presido John Dramani Mahama for Ghana don talk say di kontri no fit dey spend $15 million every year to rent house and office for dia embassies.

“Dis kain spending no make sense for di taxpayers money, and e get as e be say we gatz stop am,” na wetin Ghana News Agency tok say di presido yarn.

Presido Mahama tok say na why di kontri cabinet don approve one plan wey dem call STRIDE, wey go help dem stop to dey rent and instead build dia own houses for abroad.

Di presido yarn say e don give di Foreign Affairs and Finance ministers di work to solve dis mata wey don dey worry di kontri for long.

E tok say from di report wey dem give am recently, dem don already appoint one financial advisor and dem dey design di buildings while dem dey discuss how dem go take raise di money to build am.