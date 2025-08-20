WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Nigerian court go decide whether to give bail to suspects for 2022 deadly church attack
Di men wey be suspects for di 2022 church attack go know about dia bail application next month.
Five men dey accuse say dem kill pass 50 pipo wey be church members for South West Nigeria for 2022. / Foto: Reuters
20 Ogost 2025

Five men wey dem accuse say dem do deadly terrorist attack for one Catholic church for southwest Nigeria for 2022, dem don remand dem for custody on Tuesday until court go decide on September 10 about dia bail application.

Di suspects, wey talk say dem no dey guilty when dem arraign dem last week, appear for court on Tuesday as dia trial start, dey find bail three years after dem arrest.

Di massacre wey happen for St. Francis Catholic Church for Owo town, wey kill at least 50 worshippers and wound over 100 people, shock di whole country.

Abdullahi Muhammad, di lawyer wey dey represent dem, talk say e dey worry about how dem don dey detain di suspects for long, and e beg di court make dem grant dem bail.

Alleged threats to witnesses

Prosecutor Ayodele Adedipe no gree for di bail, e talk say e fit affect national security and say di suspects get alleged links to foreign terrorist groups.

E still add say di discrepancies for di bail application and di alleged threats to witnesses na more reasons why dem no suppose grant di suspects bail.

Di court don remand dem for Department of State Services custody, where dem don dey since dem arrest, until di judge go decide on dia bail application next month.

