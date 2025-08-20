Five men wey dem accuse say dem do deadly terrorist attack for one Catholic church for southwest Nigeria for 2022, dem don remand dem for custody on Tuesday until court go decide on September 10 about dia bail application.

Di suspects, wey talk say dem no dey guilty when dem arraign dem last week, appear for court on Tuesday as dia trial start, dey find bail three years after dem arrest.

Di massacre wey happen for St. Francis Catholic Church for Owo town, wey kill at least 50 worshippers and wound over 100 people, shock di whole country.

Abdullahi Muhammad, di lawyer wey dey represent dem, talk say e dey worry about how dem don dey detain di suspects for long, and e beg di court make dem grant dem bail.