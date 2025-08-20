Pipo wey dey do humanitarian work for di world dey face serious wahala as dem dey kill dem for high numbers wey never happen before, and di money wey dem dey use don reduce well-well, wey dey put millions of civilians for danger, na wetin di UN and aid agencies tok as dem mark World Humanitarian Day.

Sudan don turn one of di most dangerous place for aid workers for di world as more than 120 humanitarian workers don die since di civil war start for April 2023, na wetin di UN tok.

"Di death of dis pipo na stain for our conscience and e dey remind us say di danger wey dey face pipo wey dey deliver life-saving aid don dey increase," Luca Renda, di UN humanitarian coordinator for Sudan, tok for statement on Tuesday.

Di Aid Worker Security Database show say violence against aid workers increase for 21 countries for 2024 compared to di year before, and na government forces and dia affiliates dey cause di wahala pass.

For Africa, Sudan get di highest number of major attacks with 64, South Sudan get 47, Nigeria get 31, and DR Congo get 27, na wetin di database report.

For di killings, Sudan, wey civil war still dey happen, dey second after Gaza and di West Bank, as 60 aid workers lose dia life for 2024.

Di United Nations tok say 383 aid workers die for di whole world for 2024, and na state actors dey cause di killings pass. Dis number don increase by one-third compared to di year before.

"I fit tok say we never see dis kain worrying trend before. Di whole humanitarian system fit collapse if we no get agreement to protect and support am," Raquel Ayora, General Director of MSF Spain, tok give TRT Afrika, as she mention di killing of MSF staff for Ethiopia civil war for 2021 and di wahala for Gaza.

"We dey see serious trend wey states and state officers dey promote stories wey dey discredit organizations wey dey try provide life-saving services to civilians for conflict areas, dey accuse dem say dem dey part of di conflict," she add.

World Humanitarian Day dey happen every year for August 19 to remember humanitarian staff wey don die or injure for di work wey dem dey do, and to honor di ones wey still dey deliver life-saving aid despite di risk.