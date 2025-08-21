WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Pipo wey die from Nigeria Mosque attack don reach 50
Di attack wey terrorists do for one mosque and nearby houses for northwest Nigeria don reach at least 50, local officials tok.
Pipo wey die from Nigeria Mosque attack don reach 50
Terrorist kill pass 50 pipo for mosque for Northwest Nigeria. / Foto: Reuters
21 Ogost 2025

Di number of pipo wey don die afta terrorists attack mosque and houses for northwest Katsina state don reach at least 50, wit about 60 oda pipo wey dem carry go, na wetin local officials and residents tok on Wednesday.

Di attack happun early Tuesday for one remote community wey dem dey call Unguwan Mantau, for Malumfashi district, as Muslim pipo gather for Fajr, di prayer wey dem dey do for early morning.

Pipo wey see wetin happun tok say di armed men dem ride come on top motorcycle, begin shoot inside di mosque before dem waka go through di village dey attack.

Aminu Ibrahim, one lawmaker wey dey represent Malumfashi, tok say at least 30 pipo die and 20 oda pipo burn alive for di attack wey him describe as wicked attack on di community.

Katsina police spokesperson, Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, tok say di police intercept di attackers and stop dem from attacking two villages wey dem plan to attack. But as dem dey run pass Mantau, di attackers begin shoot di residents.

Recommend

Dem still burn some houses before security pipo fit reach di place, na wetin di police tok.

Survivors tok say di attackers drag women and girls comot for di village. One resident, Muhammad Abdullahi, tok say, "Dem start to dey shoot inside di mosque as pipo dey pray. My neighbour na him dem kill."

On Tuesday, Fatima Abakar, wey be official for di local general hospital, tok Reuters say dem register 27 bodies for di morgue, but many pipo carry di bodies of dia loved ones go bury dem according to Islamic burial rites.

Di northwest part of Nigeria don dey see plenty attacks from gangs wey dem dey call bandits. Di bandits dey target villages and highways, dey kidnap pipo for ransom, and dey collect money from farmers by force.

Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us