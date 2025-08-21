Di number of pipo wey don die afta terrorists attack mosque and houses for northwest Katsina state don reach at least 50, wit about 60 oda pipo wey dem carry go, na wetin local officials and residents tok on Wednesday.

Di attack happun early Tuesday for one remote community wey dem dey call Unguwan Mantau, for Malumfashi district, as Muslim pipo gather for Fajr, di prayer wey dem dey do for early morning.

Pipo wey see wetin happun tok say di armed men dem ride come on top motorcycle, begin shoot inside di mosque before dem waka go through di village dey attack.

Aminu Ibrahim, one lawmaker wey dey represent Malumfashi, tok say at least 30 pipo die and 20 oda pipo burn alive for di attack wey him describe as wicked attack on di community.

Katsina police spokesperson, Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, tok say di police intercept di attackers and stop dem from attacking two villages wey dem plan to attack. But as dem dey run pass Mantau, di attackers begin shoot di residents.