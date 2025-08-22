Nigeria don deport 102 foreigners, wey include 50 Chinese pipo we dem convict for "cyber-terrorism and internet fraud," na wetin di anti-corruption agency for di West African kontri tok on Thursday.

One Tunisian sef dey among di pipo wey dem deport since August 15, na wetin di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) tok for dia statement. Dem still plan to deport more pipo for di coming days.

Di pipo wey dem deport na part of di 792 suspects wey dem arrest for one operation wey happen for di big man area of Victoria Island for Lagos last December.

At least 192 of di suspects wey dem arrest na foreigners, and 148 of dem na Chinese, na wetin EFCC tok.