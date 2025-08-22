Nigeria don deport 102 foreigners, wey include 50 Chinese pipo we dem convict for "cyber-terrorism and internet fraud," na wetin di anti-corruption agency for di West African kontri tok on Thursday.
One Tunisian sef dey among di pipo wey dem deport since August 15, na wetin di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) tok for dia statement. Dem still plan to deport more pipo for di coming days.
Di pipo wey dem deport na part of di 792 suspects wey dem arrest for one operation wey happen for di big man area of Victoria Island for Lagos last December.
At least 192 of di suspects wey dem arrest na foreigners, and 148 of dem na Chinese, na wetin EFCC tok.
Di EFCC don scatter plenty hideouts wey young criminals dey learn how to do scam. Di agency tok say foreign gangs dey recruit Nigerian accomplices to find victims online through phishing scams. For dis kind scam, di attackers go try deceive di victims make dem send money or give dem sensitive information like password.
Di scam dey mostly target Americans, Canadians, Mexicans, and Europeans.
Experts don warn say foreign "cybercrime syndicates" don set up base for di kontri to take advantage of di weak cybersecurity systems wey dey Nigeria.