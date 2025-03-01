For di war-torn streets of Gaza and di occupied West Bank, wey access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities dey very hard, technology don dey show face as one kind lifeline, according to Palestinian tech entrepreneurs wey attend di Web Summit Qatar 2025 for Doha.

As universities don turn to rubble and hospitals dey struggle to work, Palestinians don dey use artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation to fill di gap wey di conflict don create.

For one special meet-up wey dem hold for di Web Summit on February 24, Palestinian entrepreneurs and tech leaders share how AI no be just tool for convenience—e don turn to wetin dem need to survive for dia homeland.

A tool to amplify Palestinian voice

Marsel Adawi, CEO of Cayenne Systems, talk say AI dey help amplify di Palestinian story for digital space wey sometimes dey against dem.

“I don see some projects for Palestine wey use AI to identify hate speech against Palestinians and flag misinformation,” Adawi yarn give TRT World. “But di main wahala be say, no be everybody dey ready to listen to di data because law enforcement dey one-sided.”

Even with all di challenges, Adawi believe say AI fit help fight disinformation. “E fit help spread awareness about wetin dey really happen for ground and fight propaganda wey dey target Palestinians,” e talk.

But e still warn about di bad side of AI, especially for global projects like Project Nimbus, wey dem talk say don help Israeli military actions. “If you see di kind wahala wey dis technology fit cause, e fit bad well well. We need serious regulation to stop di misuse of AI,” e add.

Rebuilding Palestine through tech innovation

For Imam Hithnawi, community director for Flow Accelerator – one platform wey dey connect entrepreneurs, innovators, service providers, and enablers with teams and customers – di challenges wey Palestinians dey face na political matter. “Most of di wahala dey come from di occupation and di war wey no dey stop,” e talk.

“Schools no dey again for Gaza, universities don scatter, and hospitals dey barely work. But technology fit help through educational platforms, medical AI, and remote healthcare solutions,” e yarn give TRT World.

Hithnawi explain how AI-driven telemedicine don dey help already, with cloud-based doctors dey provide consultation where hospitals no fit work again.

“Dis na 2025, and we believe say technology fit help solve many of our problems today—except to rebuild di infrastructure, wey need physical resources,” Hithnawi add.

“But even for construction, AI and robotics fit help recycle rubble and make di rebuilding of Gaza fast. We need to use di resources wey we get and recycle di rubble to rebuild Gaza.”

Hithnawi’s vision no stop for Palestine alone, as e dey look to create partnerships with accelerators and tech hubs for di Arab world. “Tech na di only hope we get for our economy because e no need borders. You no need physical movement to grow business for digital age,” e talk.

“We dey here to build bridges between Palestinian entrepreneurs and di global market.”

Bridging investment gap

Ambar Amleh, managing partner for Ibtikar Fund, di only venture capital fund for Palestine, dey focus on investing for Palestinian founders from di early stages. “We dey help startups grow and connect dem with investors outside Palestine,” e yarn give TRT World.

“Na why we dey here for di Web Summit—to expand our networks and introduce our companies to wider audience,” talk Amleh, wey be Mexican national wey marry Palestinian and dey live for Ramallah.

Access to funding still be one of di biggest wahala for Palestinian entrepreneurs. “Palestinian founders dey very talented, but dem no get di same access to capital like dia counterparts for other places,” e note.

“We dey try change dat by bringing investors wey understand di resilience and ingenuity of Palestinian entrepreneurs,” Amleh talk, adding: “Palestinians dey very strong and dem dey resilient. So di ones wey dey build for Palestine dey do am despite all di obstacles.”

A journey through barriers

Apart from funding and market access, even to attend global tech events dey hard for Palestinian entrepreneurs. Unlike dia global counterparts wey fit travel easily, Palestinians need to pass through plenty wahala to comot dia homeland. To reach Doha for di Web Summit na struggle on e own.

“Our journey no be just to enter plane. No be two- or three-hour flight and e don finish,” Firas Mahmood, CEO of Siraj, one tech startup for Ramallah, yarn give TRT World as e describe di wahala.

“Na two-day plan. We need travel by car from Palestine to di borders, cross three checkpoints before we even reach Jordan.”

Di absence of airport for di Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories dey make di matter worse, according to Hithnawi, wey come from Mount Sinai but dey live for Ramallah. “First, we need comot Palestine go Jordan to fit access Alia airport. But di wahala be say to go Jordan no dey smooth—e far from am,” e talk.

“You go pass three checkpoints just to reach di bridge, and then another three when you reach dia. You go switch from bus to bus to bus before you finally reach di airport and fly go Qatar,” Hithnawi add.

Adawi, meanwhile, talk how di unpredictable border closures dey make travel even more uncertain.

“Recently, Israeli authorities dey go on strike anytime, dey force people to turn back from di checkpoints. One day before we cross, dis kind thing happen, and many people no fit reach Jordan,” e reveal.

“E get as e be say we for no fit make am to di summit for Qatar. We need leave one day early because di border dey close on Saturdays, so we gatz stay one night for Jordan before we continue our journey.”

A future driven by technology

Even with all di obstacles, di Palestinian entrepreneurs wey fit reach di Web Summit for Doha dey ready to showcase dia ideas and connect with global investors. Di fact say dem dey dia alone na proof of dia resilience and determination to enter di global tech industry.

Even as Palestine still dey as conflict zone, di people no dey wait for geopolitical resolutions to build dia future. Entrepreneurs, engineers, and investors dey use technology to bypass physical and political barriers.

AI dey help spread di truth, provide medical aid, and create economic opportunities where traditional infrastructure don collapse.

As Hithnawi talk am, “Technology na our bridge to di world. Na our way to reclaim our future.”