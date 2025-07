Di US and EU don reach trade agreement wey end di long uncertainty wey don dey ground. President Donald Trump announce di deal afta im meet wit di European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, for Scotland.

"I tink say e beta say we don make dis deal today, instead of dey play games," Trump tok reporters on Sunday, as e stand wit von der Leyen afta dem finish dia meeting for im golf resort for Turnberry, Scotland.

Di US president tok say e believe say di deal go dey "great" for both sides, as dem set di US tariff rate for 15 percent on EU goods.

"E go bring us closer together... na partnership in one kain way," Trump add.

Before now, Washington bin dey threaten to increase di tariff rate reach 30 percent.

On her own side, di European Commission president, von der Leyen, praise di agreement, tok say e be "huge deal."

"We don get deal; we get trade deal between di two biggest economies for di world, and e big well well," she tok, afta di "tough negotiation" wey dem do.

Di agreement still include EU promise to invest billions of dollars and buy energy from US.