African Union dey concern ova deals wey US make wit members to handle migrants
Di African Union (AU) don express concern over deals wey Rwanda and Uganda make with di US wey go allow dem transfer deportees go those kontris.
AU yarn say dem dey worry about di way African kontris dey gree to kolekt pipo wey US don deport. / Foto: Reuters
2 Septemba 2025

Di African Union (AU) human rights body on Monday show concern about di deals wey Rwanda and Uganda get wit di US to allow dem transfer deportees enter dia kontris.

Di African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR), for one statement, don advise Rwanda, Uganda, and other African kontris make dem ensure say di deportation deals dey transparent, protect di rights of di deportees, and avoid policies wey fit turn di continent to "dumping ground" for anyhow deportation.

Di ACHPR talk say di agreements na part of di way wey migration responsibility dey push outside and e fit expose di people wey e concern to more risk of human rights violation.

Di AU body also talk say di deportation fit dey against di principle of non-refoulement, di ban on collective deportation, and di rights to dignity and asylum wey dey under di African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights plus other international and regional agreements.

South Sudan, Rwanda, and Eswatini don already collect deportees.

Dis month, Uganda join di list of African countries wey don agree wit di US to accept third-kontri nationals wey dem deny asylum for di US, even though dem call am "temporary" agreement.

Di East African country don join Rwanda, Eswatini, and South Sudan wey don dey collect deportees from di US since di time of President Donald Trump wey start to dey look Africa as deportation destination.

Last week, Rwanda confirm say di first group of seven migrants from di US don land for di kontri, weeks after di government talk say dem don agree to collect 250 deportees.

For July, Trump use him White House meeting wit di presidents of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal to ask dem make dem accept third-kontri migrants wey di US deport.

Di response from African kontri dey mixed. Some don agree, but others like Nigeria don refuse to gree accept deported Venezuelans from di US.

