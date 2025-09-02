Di African Union (AU) human rights body on Monday show concern about di deals wey Rwanda and Uganda get wit di US to allow dem transfer deportees enter dia kontris.

Di African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR), for one statement, don advise Rwanda, Uganda, and other African kontris make dem ensure say di deportation deals dey transparent, protect di rights of di deportees, and avoid policies wey fit turn di continent to "dumping ground" for anyhow deportation.

Di ACHPR talk say di agreements na part of di way wey migration responsibility dey push outside and e fit expose di people wey e concern to more risk of human rights violation.

Di AU body also talk say di deportation fit dey against di principle of non-refoulement, di ban on collective deportation, and di rights to dignity and asylum wey dey under di African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights plus other international and regional agreements.

South Sudan, Rwanda, and Eswatini don already collect deportees.