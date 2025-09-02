POLITICS
2 minit wey yu go read
Nigerian goment react to judgement wey sentence Biafra agitator to six years for Finland
Court for Finland sentence Simon Ekpa to six years for prison afta dem find am guilty of terrorism charges.
Nigerian goment react to judgement wey sentence Biafra agitator to six years for Finland
Nigeria goment say Ekpa sentencing na victory for dia pipo. Picha / Simon Ekpa / X / Wengine / Others
2 Septemba 2025

Di goment of Nigeria don yarn say dem dey happy as one court for Finland sentence Simon Ekpa, one kontroversial Biafra agitator, to six years for prison.

Mohammed Idris, wey be Nigeria Minister of Information and National Orientation, tok for im X handle on Monday say di court judgment na "big win" for di fight against terror.

Idris write for di microblogging platform say, "We dey happy to hear say Finland court don find Simon Ekpa guilty of terrorism crimes, and dem don sentence am to six years for prison."

"Na big win for Nigeria pipo for our joint fight against terror," e add.

Di Päijät-Häme District Court for Finland sentence Ekpa to six years for prison afta dem find am guilty of terrorism charges. Di court also find am guilty of "aggravated tax fraud."

Dem arrest di 40-year-old Ekpa and four oda pipo on 21 November 2024 as suspect for terrorist activities.

Di Finland police don yarn say Ekpa "support violence and crimes against civilians for South-east Nigeria."

Later, di District Court of Päijät-Häme order say dem put di pro-Biafra agitator for prison "with probable cause on suspicion of public incitement to commit crime wey get terrorist intent."

Ekpa wey be Nigeria-Finish citizen na head of Autopilot, one faction of di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wey government don ban.

IPOB na group wey dey fight for independent state of Biafra, wey dem wan create from South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.

Dem don link di separatist group to some deadly attacks for di two regions, even though dem don always deny say dem no dey involved for di attacks.

Hours afta dem arrest am, di IPOB faction wey dey loyal to Nnamdi Kanu come deny Ekpa, dem explain say di pro-Biafra agitator neva be dia member.

Recommend
Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us