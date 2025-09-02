Di goment of Nigeria don yarn say dem dey happy as one court for Finland sentence Simon Ekpa, one kontroversial Biafra agitator, to six years for prison.



Mohammed Idris, wey be Nigeria Minister of Information and National Orientation, tok for im X handle on Monday say di court judgment na "big win" for di fight against terror.



Idris write for di microblogging platform say, "We dey happy to hear say Finland court don find Simon Ekpa guilty of terrorism crimes, and dem don sentence am to six years for prison."



"Na big win for Nigeria pipo for our joint fight against terror," e add.



Di Päijät-Häme District Court for Finland sentence Ekpa to six years for prison afta dem find am guilty of terrorism charges. Di court also find am guilty of "aggravated tax fraud."



Dem arrest di 40-year-old Ekpa and four oda pipo on 21 November 2024 as suspect for terrorist activities.



Di Finland police don yarn say Ekpa "support violence and crimes against civilians for South-east Nigeria."



Later, di District Court of Päijät-Häme order say dem put di pro-Biafra agitator for prison "with probable cause on suspicion of public incitement to commit crime wey get terrorist intent."



Ekpa wey be Nigeria-Finish citizen na head of Autopilot, one faction of di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wey government don ban.



IPOB na group wey dey fight for independent state of Biafra, wey dem wan create from South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.



Dem don link di separatist group to some deadly attacks for di two regions, even though dem don always deny say dem no dey involved for di attacks.



Hours afta dem arrest am, di IPOB faction wey dey loyal to Nnamdi Kanu come deny Ekpa, dem explain say di pro-Biafra agitator neva be dia member.