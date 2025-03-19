TURKISH
1 minit wey yu go read
Mayor of Istanbul chop arrest over corruption investigation
Di prosecutors dey allege say Ekrem Imamoglu lead one criminal organisation wey dey channel illegal funds and dey facilitate activities wey dey benefit di PKK terrorist group.
Mayor of Istanbul chop arrest over corruption investigation
Supporters of Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu gather for CHP office for Ankara / Reuters
19 Machi 2025

Dem don arrest Istanbul Mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, as part of one big corruption investigation wey involve 83 oda people. Prosecutors dey claim say e dey lead one organised crime group and e dey support PKK/KCK terror group.

On Wednesday, Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office talk say di investigation start afta witnesses yarn say Imamoglu and him pipo dey force businessmen to pay money, dey wash dirty money, and dey manipulate municipal tenders to make profit.

Prosecutors talk say Imamoglu dey strategically put him close padi dem for key positions inside Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) and di companies wey dey under am afta e enter office, to help dem run corrupt activities.

Di investigation dey accuse Imamoglu and him pipo of misconduct like tender rigging, big fraud, bribery, and illegal data collection. Dem talk say di pipo wey join di scheme dey manage di illegal money through secret financial operations.

Di mayors of Beylikduzu and Sisli municipalities, Murat Calik and Resul Emrah Sahan, na part of di pipo wey dem arrest.

Dem still accuse Imamoglu say e dey involved for one "city consensus" plan wey dem claim say e wan help PKK/KCK terrorist group get more power for urban areas.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us