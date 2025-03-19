Dem don arrest Istanbul Mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, as part of one big corruption investigation wey involve 83 oda people. Prosecutors dey claim say e dey lead one organised crime group and e dey support PKK/KCK terror group.

On Wednesday, Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office talk say di investigation start afta witnesses yarn say Imamoglu and him pipo dey force businessmen to pay money, dey wash dirty money, and dey manipulate municipal tenders to make profit.

Prosecutors talk say Imamoglu dey strategically put him close padi dem for key positions inside Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) and di companies wey dey under am afta e enter office, to help dem run corrupt activities.

Di investigation dey accuse Imamoglu and him pipo of misconduct like tender rigging, big fraud, bribery, and illegal data collection. Dem talk say di pipo wey join di scheme dey manage di illegal money through secret financial operations.

Di mayors of Beylikduzu and Sisli municipalities, Murat Calik and Resul Emrah Sahan, na part of di pipo wey dem arrest.

Dem still accuse Imamoglu say e dey involved for one "city consensus" plan wey dem claim say e wan help PKK/KCK terrorist group get more power for urban areas.