One Democratic senator for America don break record for di longest speech wey anybody don ever give for Senate history, as e stand talk for more than 25 hours dey protest against President Donald Trump wey e say dey do things wey no follow constitution.

Senator Cory Booker show proper strength as e no fit siddon or even go toilet throughout di time. Di thing remind people of dat famous film wey Frank Capra do for 1939 wey dem call 'Mr. Smith Goes to Washington'.

Before dis one, na Strom Thurmond from South Carolina bin hold di record with 24 hours and 18 minutes when e bin dey protest against di Civil Rights Act of 1957.

Booker, wey be only di fourth Black senator wey dem elect properly, pass dat record on Tuesday. Im voice still strong but e dey emotional as e reach 25 hours and 5 minutes.

E talk say, 'Dis na moral matter. E no be about left or right. Na about wetin dey right and wetin dey wrong.' As e dey finish, e come talk say 'Madam President, I don finish'.

Di 55-year-old wey come from New Jersey even find time to joke small as e break di record say: 'I wan go small pass dis mark before I go handle some biological urgency wey I dey feel'.

Even though Booker long talk no stop Republican Party to hold dia votes for Senate like real filibuster, im stand strong come be like rallying point for Democrats wey don tire.