Nigerian international striker Asisat Oshoala has agreed a deal to join American National Women's Soccer League team Bay FC, the club announced on Thursday.

The record six-time African Women's Footballer of the Year Oshoala joins the San Jose club from Spanish giants Barcelona.

The 29-year-old won four Spanish league titles and two Champions Leagues with Barca, scoring 107 goals in 149 appearances.

Before moving to Spain, the striker played in England for Liverpool and Arsenal and also had a spell in China with Dalian WFC.

She has featured for Nigeria in three Women' s World Cup tournaments and has won three African Women's Championship titles with her country.

'Important day'

"To have the opportunity to add a player of Asisat's quality, experience and winning pedigree to our roster is an exciting and important day for the club and the NWSL," said Bay FC General Manager Lucy Rushton.

"She brings a top-class mentality to the field combined with pace and technical ability that allows her to lead the line, while also giving those players around her the license to be creative and thrive in space. Asisat is a proven goal scorer at the most elite levels of World football and she comes here to continue that with Bay FC."

The California club was founded in April last year and will share a stadium with Major League Soccer's San Jose Earthquakes.

