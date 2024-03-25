Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula hasn't been arrested or charged.

The prosecutors spoke on Monday at a court hearing over her claims that authorities hadn't properly informed her of allegations, or followed correct procedure in their investigation.

Judge Sulet Potterill said that she would deliver a ruling on April 2 on Mapisa-Nqakula's application for a temporary block on police arresting her.

'Special treatment'

Mapisa-Nqakula is also asking for access to documents outlining the evidence prosecutors have against her.

Prosecutors have rejected her request and say she is asking for special treatment.

In court papers submitted for the hearing, prosecutors say that Mapisa-Nqakula, 67, received 11 payments totalling $135,000 between December 2016 and July 2019.

She sought another bribe of $105,000 but that wasn't paid, prosecutors said.

Wig

On one occasion in February 2019, Mapisa-Nqakula received more than $15,000 and a wig at a meeting at the country's main international airport, the papers say.

The person who allegedly paid the bribes wasn't named.

Prosecutors gave her the opportunity to hand herself in at a police station and be taken to court to be formally charged. They said they wouldn't oppose her bail.

Mapisa-Nqakula has denied wrongdoing and had said she would cooperate with authorities after they searched her home in Johannesburg and seized evidence last week.

Leave of absence

She has taken a leave of absence from her role as Parliament's speaker. She was previously accused of taking bribes, but a parliamentary investigation was dropped in 2021.

The case reemerged after a whistleblower came forward last year, prosecutors said.

Her case is the latest graft scandal to hit the governing African National Congress (ANC) party, which faces a pivotal national election on May 29.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.