AFRICA
3 MIN READ
SA parliament speaker 'took $135,000, wig bribes': Prosecution
South Africa's parliamentary Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been accused of receiving $135,000 and a wig in bribes.
SA parliament speaker 'took $135,000, wig bribes': Prosecution
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has since taken a leave of absence from her role as speaker of South Africa's parliament. / Photo: Reuters
March 25, 2024

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula hasn't been arrested or charged.

The prosecutors spoke on Monday at a court hearing over her claims that authorities hadn't properly informed her of allegations, or followed correct procedure in their investigation.

Judge Sulet Potterill said that she would deliver a ruling on April 2 on Mapisa-Nqakula's application for a temporary block on police arresting her.

'Special treatment'

Mapisa-Nqakula is also asking for access to documents outlining the evidence prosecutors have against her.

Prosecutors have rejected her request and say she is asking for special treatment.

In court papers submitted for the hearing, prosecutors say that Mapisa-Nqakula, 67, received 11 payments totalling $135,000 between December 2016 and July 2019.

She sought another bribe of $105,000 but that wasn't paid, prosecutors said.

Wig

On one occasion in February 2019, Mapisa-Nqakula received more than $15,000 and a wig at a meeting at the country's main international airport, the papers say.

The person who allegedly paid the bribes wasn't named.

Prosecutors gave her the opportunity to hand herself in at a police station and be taken to court to be formally charged. They said they wouldn't oppose her bail.

Mapisa-Nqakula has denied wrongdoing and had said she would cooperate with authorities after they searched her home in Johannesburg and seized evidence last week.

Leave of absence

She has taken a leave of absence from her role as Parliament's speaker. She was previously accused of taking bribes, but a parliamentary investigation was dropped in 2021.

The case reemerged after a whistleblower came forward last year, prosecutors said.

Her case is the latest graft scandal to hit the governing African National Congress (ANC) party, which faces a pivotal national election on May 29.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us