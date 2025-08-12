Nigerian goment don talk say dem wan find more money inside di kontri to take care of health mata, instead of dey depend on foreign countries for help.

Dem promise say dem go invest more money and make Nigeria begin produce our own medicines and medical supplies.



Dis one come out when di Minister of Health, Prof. Ali Pate, speak for Abuja during one workshop wey dem organise for HIV/AIDS, TB, and Malaria. Di meeting na to plan how Nigeria go fit stand on our own to pay for important health services.



Pate warn say if Nigeria continue to dey depend on foreign aid, e no go work for long. Im talk say Nigeria must hurry up and take full control of our health system.



According to am, Nigeria long-term plan na to dey able to pay our health bills by ourself.



“For more than 20 years, foreign partners don help us fight HIV, malaria, and oda sickness. Dem don give us money, equipment, and support to treat people and make our health system better. I wan thank US Government, Global Fund, and oda donors wey don assist us,"* Pate talk.



But im still warn say: "Now, as WHO and oda donors dey cut dia help, we must quickly make our own system strong. Di way global health system dey run before no fit work again for wetin we face now."



Pate comot mouth say Nigeria must find our own money to take care of our health needs.

Reply