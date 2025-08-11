Di Nigerian Army don carry out big-big wins for different parts of di kontri. Dem don kill one feared terrorist commander, arrest plenty criminals, and collect different kinds of weapons for dia operations.



Army Spokesperson, Lt. Colonel Apollonia Anele, tok am for statement yesterday say on August 7, 2025, soldiers from 3 Battalion wey dey for Forward Operating Base Rann Kala inside Balge Local Council of Borno State, chase away attack wey ISWAP/JAS terrorists come do.



When morning come, di soldiers check di area, dem see three dead terrorists—including dia big oga wey dem dey call Amirul Fiya (aka Abu Nazir). Blood wey dey ground show say some terrorists run away with injury.



For dis operation, dem collect one AK-47 rifle, bomb wey no explode, two rocket-propelled grenades, and other things.



For another operation on August 9, soldiers join with Civilian Joint Task Force/Hybrid Force find one more dead terrorist body. Dem carry one QJC 88-barrel gun, one AA gun tripod, 20 rounds of 12.7 x 108mm ammunition, bag, and bicycle.