Somalia execute soldiers wey dem say conspire with Al Shabab to kill top commander
Somalia execute di two soldiers on Monday, as military court don already convict dem of di crime, officials tok.
Somalia don execute two soldiers wey join hand with Al-Shabaab terrorist dem to kill one big oga for July 2025. / others
one day ago

Two Somali soldiers wey dem sentence to death for join body wit terrorist group Al Shabab to kill dia commander don face execution on Monday, na wetin military court officials tok.

Di military court for Mogadishu, di capital city, bin sentence di two soldiers to death for August afta dem convict dem say dem kill dia battalion commander for July.

One of dem collect di explosive device, while di oda one put am under di commander bed before dem detonate am from far.

"Dem execute dem today because dem dey involved for di killing of Commander Aided Mohamed Ali," na wetin prosecutor Hassan Siyad Mohamed tok.

Al Shabab members wey dem find guilty don face execution too.

"Anybody wey dem catch say e get link wit di terrorists, and e sure say e dey guilty, one day God go expose you. We go catch you, and we go execute you by firing squad," na wetin Liban Ali Yarrow, chairman of di supreme military court, tok.

Three Al Shabab members wey dem find guilty last week for killing people for Mogadishu don face execution by firing squad.

