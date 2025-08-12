Two Somali soldiers wey dem sentence to death for join body wit terrorist group Al Shabab to kill dia commander don face execution on Monday, na wetin military court officials tok.

Di military court for Mogadishu, di capital city, bin sentence di two soldiers to death for August afta dem convict dem say dem kill dia battalion commander for July.

One of dem collect di explosive device, while di oda one put am under di commander bed before dem detonate am from far.

"Dem execute dem today because dem dey involved for di killing of Commander Aided Mohamed Ali," na wetin prosecutor Hassan Siyad Mohamed tok.