'Malnutrition for El-Fasher kill 63 pipo inside one week'
Malnutrition kill at least 63 pipo, mostly women and children for one week inside Sudan city of El-Fasher wey dem block, one health official tok on Sunday.
Sudan war wey start for April 2023 don make many pipo dey hungry. / Foto: Reuters
11 Ogost 2025

Malnutrition don kill at least 63 pipo, wey na mostly women and pikin, for just one week for Sudan besieged city, El-Fasher, one health official yarn.

Di official, wey tok to AFP but no wan make dem call im name, explain say di number na only pipo wey fit reach hospital. E still add say plenty families just bury dia pipo without seek medical help because security no dey and transport no dey available.

Since May last year, El-Fasher don dey under siege by di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), wey don dey fight Sudan regular army since April 2023.

Di city na di last major urban area for Darfur wey army still dey control, but RSF don dey attack am again after dem comot from Sudan capital, Khartoum, earlier dis year.

Displacement and hunger wahala

One big RSF attack for April on Zamzam displacement camp wey dey nearby force tens of thousands of pipo to run comot again – many of dem dey now hide for inside El-Fasher.

Community kitchens wey before dey help pipo don almost close finish because food no dey.

UN figures show say nearly 40% of children wey dey under five for El-Fasher dey suffer from acute malnutrition, and 11% dey face severe acute malnutrition.

Di rainy season, wey dey peak for August, dey make di matter worse as roads dey spoil quick-quick, and e dey hard to carry aid enter di city.

Di war, wey don enter im third year, don kill thousands of pipo, displace millions, and create wetin United Nations describe as di world biggest displacement and hunger crisis.

