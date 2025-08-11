Malnutrition don kill at least 63 pipo, wey na mostly women and pikin, for just one week for Sudan besieged city, El-Fasher, one health official yarn.

Di official, wey tok to AFP but no wan make dem call im name, explain say di number na only pipo wey fit reach hospital. E still add say plenty families just bury dia pipo without seek medical help because security no dey and transport no dey available.

Since May last year, El-Fasher don dey under siege by di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), wey don dey fight Sudan regular army since April 2023.

Di city na di last major urban area for Darfur wey army still dey control, but RSF don dey attack am again after dem comot from Sudan capital, Khartoum, earlier dis year.

Displacement and hunger wahala