Zanzibar, one small island wey dey near Tanzania for Indian Ocean, don dey attract plenty tourists wey dey find new and special places to visit.

Di place get plenty fine-fine tourist spots and historic places for di two main islands dem. Di way life dey flow like water for there, e dey make person feel like time don stop.

Zanzibar na part of Tanzania but dem get dia own government wey President Hussein Ali Mwinyi dey lead. Di man study for Turkey before for Marmara University, and dis one don help make di relationship between di two kontris strong well-well.

One new project wey dem call 'The Samaki Art Project' don start for Zanzibar. Na Turkish NGO wey dem dey call Umut Sensin Association start am for 2012. Dem dey use Japanese art style wey dem dey call Gyotaku take help fishermen and women for di area.

Dis Gyotaku na way wey dem dey take print fish for paper. Before-before, na Japanese fishermen bin dey use am take record dia catch, but now e don turn art.

Di project don teach 40 women for Zanzibar how to do dis art. Dem don do plenty artwork and exhibitions, including one wey dem call 'Portraits of di Ocean'.

One woman wey benefit from di project, Rahma Khamis, talk say: 'We thank Turkey well-well for dis project. Before we no sabi draw at all, but now we don turn artists.'