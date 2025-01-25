WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Turkish artists dey revive Zanzibar blue economy through art
For Zanzibar, wia fishing na di lifeblood of one fine setting, Turkish aid group Umut Sensin dey promote one unlikely Japanese art form to make di archipelago coastal economy strong again by bringing back di islanders, especially di women, to fishing.
Turkish artists dey revive Zanzibar blue economy through art
Türkiye don dey praise well-well sake of im impact wey im leave for Zanzibar and Tanzania through The Samaki Art Project and support for women and youth. Rahma Khamis, one village elder and beneficiary of the art project, don tell TRT World. / TRT World
25 Jenuwari 2025

Zanzibar, one small island wey dey near Tanzania for Indian Ocean, don dey attract plenty tourists wey dey find new and special places to visit.

Di place get plenty fine-fine tourist spots and historic places for di two main islands dem. Di way life dey flow like water for there, e dey make person feel like time don stop.

Zanzibar na part of Tanzania but dem get dia own government wey President Hussein Ali Mwinyi dey lead. Di man study for Turkey before for Marmara University, and dis one don help make di relationship between di two kontris strong well-well.

One new project wey dem call 'The Samaki Art Project' don start for Zanzibar. Na Turkish NGO wey dem dey call Umut Sensin Association start am for 2012. Dem dey use Japanese art style wey dem dey call Gyotaku take help fishermen and women for di area.

Dis Gyotaku na way wey dem dey take print fish for paper. Before-before, na Japanese fishermen bin dey use am take record dia catch, but now e don turn art.

Di project don teach 40 women for Zanzibar how to do dis art. Dem don do plenty artwork and exhibitions, including one wey dem call 'Portraits of di Ocean'.

One woman wey benefit from di project, Rahma Khamis, talk say: 'We thank Turkey well-well for dis project. Before we no sabi draw at all, but now we don turn artists.'

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us