Nigeria hope to qualify for di 2026 World Cup don collect another serious blow as Super Eagles play 1-1 draw with South Africa for Bloemfontein for Tuesday night.



Na win-or-bust match e be for Super Eagles and dem no deliver as dem find am hard to score goals against Bafana Bafana wey defend well well.



For di match captain, William Troost-Ekon, score own goal for 25th minute. Na so South Africa take carry first lead. But before half-time, Calvin Bassey come score equalizing goal with him head.



Even though Super Eagles bin push to win, dem no fit score again as dem really miss Victor Osimhen for front because of im injury.



To make matter worse, Ola Aina come also get hamstring injury for inside 10 minutes of di match, so dem come sub am.



With dis draw, Nigeria don dey six points behind South Africa wey dey top the group, and na only two matches remain.



If Super Eagles still wan go World Cup, dem must win dia last two matches and hope say South Africa go lose dia own two matches. But even dat one no sure because Nigeria need to overturn six goals difference.