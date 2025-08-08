One small plane crash for one residential area for Kiambu, Kenya, near Nairobi, on Thursday. Di crash kill six pipo and injure plenty odas, na wetin police and local tori pipo confirm.

Citizen TV tok say authorities yarn say four pipo dey inside di plane wey belong to African Medical and Research Foundation (AMREF).

Kiambu County Police Commander, Maurice Odanga, confirm di number of pipo wey die and tok say dem don start investigation.

Di place wey di plane crash, Mwihoko, dey about 20 kilometres northeast of Nairobi central business district.