WORLD
1 minit wey yu go read
Wetin we know after six pipo die for Kenya plane crash
One small plane crash inside residential building for Kiambu area, near Kenya capital Nairobi, e kill six pipo.
Di plane wey be like small aeroplane crash, e kill pipo for near Nairobi, Kenya capital, on August 7, 2025. / Foto: AP
12 hours ago

One small plane crash for one residential area for Kiambu, Kenya, near Nairobi, on Thursday. Di crash kill six pipo and injure plenty odas, na wetin police and local tori pipo confirm.

Citizen TV tok say authorities yarn say four pipo dey inside di plane wey belong to African Medical and Research Foundation (AMREF).

Kiambu County Police Commander, Maurice Odanga, confirm di number of pipo wey die and tok say dem don start investigation.

Di place wey di plane crash, Mwihoko, dey about 20 kilometres northeast of Nairobi central business district.

Dem never release di names of di pipo wey die.

Video wey people post for social media show thick black smoke dey come out from di crash site. Plenty pipo gather for di area as first responders dey try rescue pipo for di middle of fire, debris, and dust.

Di cause of di crash and di names of di victims never officially come out.

