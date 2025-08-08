WORLD
Pipo wey wan go Hajj from Nigeria go first drop N8.5M
Di Hajj Commission official tok say di price no be final yet because dem still dey negotiate with service providers.
Di National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) don set N8.5 million ($5,500) as di temporary price for Hajj 2026.

One statement from NAHCON Assistant Director for Information and Publication, Fatima Sanda Usara say dem announce di price afta meeting with Chairmen and Secretaries of State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards to check how 2025 Hajj take go.

Usara tok say di price no be final yet because dem still dey negotiate with service providers.

She still add say Saudi Arabia give Nigeria di same 95,000 slots like last year, and state pilgrim boards go share di slots like before.

She quote NAHCON Chairman, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman wey thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for im strong support to Nigerian pilgrims and di Commission.

Di Chairman also mention say federal goment help make airline companies accept Naira for Hajj payments, so pilgrims no go suffer from dollar wahala.

